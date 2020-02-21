Ben Affleck shares what he's looking for in his next relationship: 'All the sort of usual stuff'

Ben Affleck is sharing the way into his heart.

The "Way Back" star opened up to Entertainment Tonight, in a new interview published on Friday, about the traits he's looking for in his next relationship.

"I don't know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff," Affleck told the outlet.

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS WHAT SHE LOOKS FOR IN A DATE

He continued: "But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting. ... It sort of happens when it happens, though.

"It's not the thing you can force," the 47-year-old actor added.

Earlier this week, Affleck also reflected on his 10-year marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

BEN AFFLECK OPENS UP ABOUT TAKING ANTIDEPRESSANTS SINCE HE WAS 26: 'THEY'RE VERY HELPFUL FOR ME'

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told the New York Times, explaining that while he still feels guilt over the split, he's moved beyond the shame. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

The Oscar winner added: “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Following his split with Garner, 47, Affleck was linked to "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus and model Shauna Sexton.

BEN AFFLECK CALLS JENNIFER GARNER DIVORCE 'BIGGEST REGRET OF MY LIFE'

As for his upcoming movie, "The Way Back," he stars as a high school basketball coach who faces struggles similar to Affleck such as alcoholism, and the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight that he saw his own experience as "an advantage" while shooting the film.

He shared that he was "feeling a full range of kind of access to my emotions" and felt "ready to do a heavy, performance-based piece."

"I knew that in this day and age of celebrities' personal lives becoming news stories, those were questions I was kind of going to answer anyway," he explained. "The interesting thing for me was to be able to define the story myself, the way I see it, which is really one of hope."

BEN AFFLECK THANKS FANS FOR SUPPORT AFTER COMPLETING ALCOHOL REHAB

Affleck went on to say that he knows people and has a lot of friends "who have dealt with issues like this compulsive behavior and addictive behavior and the vast majority of them are really honest, accountable people living good, healthy lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The idea that life gets better, that you can get better, that you can overcome your obstacles, is a really important one to me and that's the approach I liked about this movie," he noted. "It was not just like, 'Oh, there is alcoholism.' That's kind of ordinary."