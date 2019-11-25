Daniel Craig confirms he's done with James Bond after wrapping 'No Time To Die'

Daniel Craig confirmed, in no uncertain terms, that he’s done playing James Bond following his upcoming starring role in “No Time To Die.”

The 51-year-old actor, who currently stars in the film “Knives Out,” appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Friday and the host asked him point-blank if he had any plans to reprise the “Bond” role in a future movie or project.

“When you’re done with Bond, are you done with Bond?” Colbert asked.

“Yes,” Craig replied.

“You’re done with Bond?! Wow. Is that why you’ve gained all the weight?” the host joked.

While it’s perhaps the most unequivocal statement from Craig that he won’t return as Britain’s favorite spy, fans likely aren't surprised as it echoes previous comments he’s made in the past. Speaking in 2015 to Time Out Britain, the actor said he’d rather slash his wrists than do another Bond movie.

Still, rumblings that this would be his last outing as the acclaimed character – after starring in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre” – heated up after rumors swirled that the next movie would act as a torch-passing from Craig to a different actor. Actress Lashana Lynch previously addressed the backlash she received after rumors hinted that the 31-year-old would be taking over the role of the legendary MI6 agent.

“It doesn’t dishearten me," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place."

"It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life," she added.