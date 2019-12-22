Eddie Murphy returns to 'SNL' -- pokes fun at Bill Cosby, accidentally says 's---'

Eddie Murphy was back hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in 35 years this weekend, so it may be understandable he was a bit rusty when it comes to what you can or can't say on national television.

The "SNL" alum -- who many credit with singlehandedly reviving the program during the early 1980s -- accidentally let a curse word slip through his lips on the live broadcast Saturday night.

During a segment called the "Holiday Baking Championship," he was heard saying, "We can still win this sh--."

Murphy was then seen putting his hand over his mouth in good fun, following the slip of the tongue.

During his monologue, Murphy also poked fun at how perceptions of himself and Bill Cosby have changed dramatically over the past three decades.

"If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail ... I would have took that bet," Murphy said.

"Who is America's dad now?" he added to the delight of the studio audience in New York City.

The comedian's return also included revivals of "Mister Robinson's Neighborhood," and his Gumby, Buckwheat and Velvet Jones characters, Variety reported.

Murphy was a castmember on "SNL" from 1980 to 1984 but distanced himself from the program after comedian David Spade made a joke about his movie career back in 1995, saying, "Look, children, it's a falling star!" Rolling Stone magazine reported.

His triumphant reunion performance saw other comedians -- including Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle -- join him onstage during his monologue, while the audience was heard shouting "Eddie! Eddie!" The musical guest was Lizzo.

“This is the last episode of 2019,” he said, “but if you’re black, it’s the first episode since I left in 1984.”

Showing a photo of himself from back then, he said, “You know what they say: Money don’t crack.”

All 10 of his kids flew to New York City to witness his iconic reunion performance.