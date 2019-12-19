Mark Wahlberg shows off 6-month body transformation — and fans are stunned: 'Unbelievable'

Hard work really does pay off.

Actor Mark Wahlberg shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday, giving fans a look at his even-more-ripped-than-before body.

In the caption, Wahlberg, 48, explained that he's been training hard and eating healthy to get to where he is now.

"Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!" the caption reads. "Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to commend the star.

"Unbelievable, love ur [sic] dedication and hard work," wrote one social media user. "Lookin good," said another person. Several celebs couldn't also help but comment with "Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino writing: "We got a Situation" and Mario Lopez simply stating: "BEAST!"

Over the last few weeks, Walhberg has frequently posted about F45 training, the program he's been participating in.

In one video, the action star can be seen in a cardio class that included core exercises.

"Please watch Rasta Phil at the end of this video," the caption says. "Look at how F45 makes him feel."

Wahlberg has even gotten his son in on the fun.

"My little guy joining the program," said the caption of the video, which showcased Brendan Wahlberg doing a pull-up.

Just one day later, Wahlberg shared a video of Brendan doing five pull-ups -- with a little help from dad.

"Team training life changing @f45_training PI nutrition! @prezpat_," read the caption.