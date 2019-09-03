Expand / Collapse search
Marriage
Miles Teller marries longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry

Power Player Plus: Jason Hall and Miles TellerVideo

Power Player Plus: Jason Hall and Miles Teller

Jason Hall and Miles Teller of the new film “Thank You For Your Service” on what attracted them to this film and how Teller got ready for filming.

Miles Teller is off the market.

Over the weekend, the “Whiplash” actor married longtime love Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii, according to E! News. The couple got engaged while on safari in Africa in 2017, four years after they started dating.

Both Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, partied at bachelor and bachelorette bashes ahead of the big day. In May, the model celebrated in Miami with pals, including actress Nina Dobrev.

Teller, who stars in the forthcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” partied in Las Vegas in July.

Reps for Teller did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.