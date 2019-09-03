Miles Teller marries longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller is off the market.

Over the weekend, the “Whiplash” actor married longtime love Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii, according to E! News. The couple got engaged while on safari in Africa in 2017, four years after they started dating.

Both Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, partied at bachelor and bachelorette bashes ahead of the big day. In May, the model celebrated in Miami with pals, including actress Nina Dobrev.

Teller, who stars in the forthcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” partied in Las Vegas in July.

Reps for Teller did not immediately return our request for comment.

