Vin Diesel praises John Cena ahead of 'Fast and Furious 9' release

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to praise his new "Fast and Furious" co-star, John Cena.

Diesel uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday, singing the praises of the former WWE Superstar.

“Week 16, Fast 9 and it truly is as Jordana [Brewster] says a bittersweet moment because someone who’ve I’ve had the great pleasure of working with, John Cena, is finally filming his last day,” Diesel said.

Further lamenting on Cena’s last day, Diesel added, “I have to tell you when you see him in this movie, when you see his character come to life you will be blown away. You are going to be ecstatic about what he’s contributed to this saga.”

He added, "I’m so so so proud of him, I can’t even put it into words.”

Cena previously told Entertainment Weekly his thoughts on the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

"The global connection the franchise has with its fans and the respect that the franchise has for its fans is like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” he said. “It allowed me to really look at the absolute analytics of the project through the people who have been working some 20 years on this,” Cena stated. “It really is a family atmosphere… You kind of have to earn your respect in so many ways. But once you do you are absolutely, unexpectedly welcomed into the family."

Cena is not the first WWE star to appear in the series. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played a crucial role in the franchise, offering his talents to the series beginning with “Fast Five” in 2011. Most recently Johnson appeared in “Hobbs & Shaw”—a spinoff featuring Jason Statham.

Though rumors of a feud between Johnson and Diesel have circulated for several years, Johnson seemingly squashed the beef in a September Instagram post.

In the video, Johnson stated, “Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw … My goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could.”

"Fast and Furious 9" is set to be released on May 22, 2020.