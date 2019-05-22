Elder abuse charges against Stan Lee's former business manager are 'latest in the line of personal attacks,' attorney says
'John Wick' defeats 'Avengers: Endgame' for top spot at the box office
James Cameron congratulates Marvel on 'Avengers: Endgame' sinking his 'Titanic' box office record
Continuing a tradition of Hollywood heavies praising the wins of others, James Cameron late Wednesday tweeted his huzzahs to Marvel and producer Kevin Feige on "Avengers: Endgame"’s success after the MCU series-ender overtook "Titanic" as the No. 2 movie ever at the global and international box office.
Post-'Avengers: Endgame' trailer for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' shatters records
The new (and unusual) trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" that was released Monday offered the first glimpse of a Marvel superhero since the momentous events of "Avengers: Endgame" and the result is the biggest digital launch in the history of Sony Pictures Entertainment: 135.2 million views in 24 hours.