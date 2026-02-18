Sharon Stone blasts Hollywood’s nudity double standard in fiery Instagram video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Stone has another bone to pick with Hollywood.

On Monday, the "Basic Instinct" star, 67, called out the entertainment industry's hypocrisy surrounding nudity after a film crew asked her to remove a painting in her home that features a naked woman during an at-home tour.

"Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror?" she asked in a video posted to Instagram. "Is it supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth? Oh, are you supposed to look in there and go, ‘Oh, why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self?’"

"It's like the weirdest idea in the world to me. Oh, no, look at that. Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it, I go to sleep in it. I pee in it, I poo in it. It's my apartment. Yeah, I live here."

SHARON STONE BECAME 'HYSTERICAL' AFTER '80S MEETING WHEN SONY EXECUTIVE EXPOSED HIMSELF

In the caption, Stone said society in general is afraid of nudity.

"Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves. We are more than appearance.. we are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers… and the list goes on!"

"I got really fired up about this when I was touring my studio a few weeks back. The filming crew had requested to move a painting out of shot, ‘the Goddess’ whom happens to be a naked woman. We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home, but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out?"



"Get real!" she concluded.

Fans were quick to praise Stone for her authenticity.

"The genuine personality that you are. Never change," one user wrote.

"And, one if the many reasons I’ve always adored you, lady!" another added.

In 2024, Stone shared a risque photo while channeling her inner "Basic Instinct" character, Catherine Tramell.

The famed actress — who rose to fame in the 1990s with breakthrough roles in "Basic Instinct" and "Casino" — posted a photo of herself recreating an iconic scene from the Paul Verhoeven-directed hit film.

In the photo posted to Instagram , Stone wore a red, laced lingerie ensemble and crossed her legs while sitting in a luxurious white and gold chair. Paired with strappy blue heels and a chunky white-pearled necklace, Stone gazed into the camera lens with a slight smirk.

"BASICALLY ….YOURS," she captioned the post.

The post resembles the iconic "Basic Instinct" scene in which her character was being interrogated by the police.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the comparison and offer Stone plenty of praise.

"Sharon is a timeless muse!" one user wrote. "Her beauty and confidence are simply stunning."

"This is what we want to see more, women of a certain age bold and daring," another wrote.

Speaking to Willie Geist on "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist" in 2021, Stone, who is now a dedicated artist and painter, said she has found peace in her art.

"I'm in a really grateful place," she said. "When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it. And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. We're happy together, and what's better than that?"

"There's nothing more free than standing centered in yourself," Stone added. "I tell my friends that my new mantra is, ‘It's never too late to become yourself.’"