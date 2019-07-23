Val Kilmer delivers speech at UN after lengthy battle with throat cancer: reports

Top Gun’s Val Kilmer delivered a speech at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City over the weekend after taking a step out of the spotlight for several years due to his battle with throat cancer.

Kilmer, 59, spoke at the NOVUS Summit SDG Moonshots before he was honored for his work with the TwainMania Foundation, created to educate children on author Mark Twain’s legacy, People reported.

The speech came just days after Tom Cruise debuted the trailer for Top Gun Maverick at the San Diego Comic-Con. Iceman, Kilmer's character, is expected to be featured in the film.

Kilmer’s return to Hollywood comes after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. He was photographed with a tracheostomy tube in October 2015 and then without it the next February, prompting public speculation about his health, People reported. After repeatedly shutting down rumors about his illness, Kilmer finally confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he had the disease. He also revealed he had undergone a procedure on his trachea which made his voice raspy and left him short of breath.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is expected to hit theaters next June. Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Ed Harris also star in the film. Cruise returns as Maverick with Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’s pilot Goose.