Gina Rodriguez faces backlash for rapping the n-word on Instagram

Actress Gina Rodriguez is facing heavy backlash for using the n-word on Instagram on Tuesday.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, which has since been deleted, the "Jane the Virgin" star was getting her hair and makeup done as The Fugees song "Ready or Not" was playing in the background.

"Believe me... n----s give me the hee-bee-gee-bees," Rodriguez, 35, said to the camera, followed by laughter.

The video went viral and was widely criticized on social media.

Rodriguez later apologized in a separate Instagram video.

"I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," Rodriguez told her 4.4 million followers. "I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you.."

Representatives for Rodriguez did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Rodriguez, who also starred in "Miss Bala" and voices Carmen Sandiego in the animated Netflix series, was under fire earlier this year for comments she made about pay disparities between women of different races, which were perceived by critics as anti-black.

“I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it, right? Where white women get paid more than black women, black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s, like, a very scary space to step into,” Rodriguez said at the time.

Rodriguez later offered a tearful apology and acknowledged the hurt she felt for being called "anti-black."

“We didn’t have many Latino shows and the black community made me feel like I was seen, so to get anti-black is to say I’m anti-family,” she said. “I know my heart, I know what I meant.”

