Top bombshells in Melania Trump documentary as viewers call Amazon Prime hit a 'masterpiece'

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The "MELANIA" documentary debuted at the top of Amazon Prime's streaming charts after premiering earlier this week — and Americans across the country continue to share their reactions to the first lady's film and its high points.

The documentary follows 20 days in Melania Trump's life just before President Donald Trump's second term in office. It hit the streaming service Monday.

"MELANIA" became the most-streamed film on the platform and the most-streamed content overall in the United States just one day after its streaming premiere, according to Flix Patrol and as Fox News Digital previously reported.

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"I watched the new 'MELANIA' movie with my wife last night, and we both agreed it was a masterpiece," wrote a man on X. "The film quality is out of this world."

Another person wrote, "I watched ‘MELANIA’ yesterday. What a great film. FLOTUS is so talented, and can capture and tell a story. Film is well done. Not the ‘normal’ documentary. Kudos to all involved."

"This film is worth its weight in gold," yet another X user said.

"I agree with you. Watching it really shows the strength it must take for Melania Trump to live that kind of public life," wrote a different user. "It can’t be an easy lifestyle at all. I also appreciate her sharing that side of her world."

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An entirely different user wrote, "Just watched ‘MELANIA.’ Campest film I’ve ever seen."

Said another person, "It starts slowly, but by the end you want to applaud loudly. Melania is so kind, generous, thoughtful and so sincerely caring. I’m so glad this film highlights her best qualities, of which there are many. We are so fortunate to have this extraordinary lady representing our country."

The 1-hour and 44-minute film received 3.5 out of 5 stars, with 67% of reviews rating the film with 5 stars on Prime Video.

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Here's a look at five of the standout moments experienced by, and shown with, the first lady in the 20 days leading up to the second inauguration of her husband — and the revelations about her private life.

1. The word she suggested the president add to his speech

During a scene in the film in which the president is reviewing a draft of his inauguration speech, the first lady, seated nearby, advises him to include the word "unifier."

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On Inauguration Day, Trump wound up echoing her suggestion.

"My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier," he said — as he then turned around to acknowledge her.

2. Her concerns about the safety of her family

Another scene in the film depicts a meeting of the first couple with the director of the U.S. Secret Service, Sean Curran, and an event-planning leader.

In the scene, the first lady is shown expressing serious concerns about the inaugural parade, which, due to weather concerns, was eventually moved inside, to the relief of Mrs. Trump.

She also noted that their son, Barron, would not be OK with getting out of the car at public stops.

3. Her commitment to the well-being of children

In another scene, she is shown speaking French during a discussion of the "Be Best" initiative with Brigitte Macron — underscoring her multifaceted background and fluency in five languages.

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Furthering her passion for children around the world, Mrs. Trump is shown in the film meeting with Queen Victoria of Spain at Mar-a-Largo to discuss a variety of children's initiatives.

4. Her focus on family values and togetherness

The first lady describes Barron as a "confident man" in a scene in a film.

She shared that she and her son would take tennis lessons at Mar-a-Lago, and he would take swim lessons at Mar-a-Lago with her father, Viktor Knavs.

5. Her grief over her mother's passing

It was also revealed that the one-year anniversary of the passing of Mrs. Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, took place on the same day of President Jimmy Carter's funeral, on Jan. 9, 2025.

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Mrs. Trump shared what an impact her mother had on her life — and the sadness she feels to this day about the loss of her mother.

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Melania Trump's mother passed away on Jan. 9, 2024, at the age of 78.