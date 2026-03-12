Fox News Digital's News Quiz: March 13, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, in which the Iranian women's national soccer team players received asylum in a certain country, and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith made political statements on Sean Hannity's podcast.

Looking for another challenge?

James Talarico defeated this candidate in the Texas Democrats' primary race for the U.S. Senate, and a pizza chain announced plans to close hundreds of underperforming restaurants in North America in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of dessert devotion, beachfront buzz and more and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!