Health Care

Surprise hospital bills and bogus charges are more common than you might think. Here’s how you can push back when you find a problem.
Ken Flach’s death at the age of 54 this spring shocked not only his wife and close-knit family and friends, but also the tennis community worldwide.
A South Dakota surgeon admitted to mistakenly removing an Iowa woman's healthy kidney but denied that he breached the standard of care, according to the surgeon's response to a lawsuit filed by the patient.
It's a story that’s so shocking it beggars belief, and has resulted in a man being awarded $3.3 million in compensation.
Pediatric resident Brandon Seminatore was doing a monthlong rotation at the same neonatal intensive care unit where he was cared for as a newborn when he came across someone from his past.
The number of children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the U.S. appears to have increased dramatically, a new study finds.
A Missouri man who was allegedly told he had terminal cancer is suing his three doctors after a specialist determined he was actually suffering from a treatable inflammatory disease.
A Michigan nurse claims the hospital she works in granted her patient’s wish to have her removed from her care because she is black.
Even a $1 bag of salt water is sometimes difficult to find in the current drug shortage. The situation is affecting emergency rooms, hospitals, doctors, and paramedics.