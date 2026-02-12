Expand / Collapse search
Best way for grocery shoppers to choose the healthiest potatoes of all

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
→ The healthiest potatoes are easy to spot — and most shoppers overlook the key detail in the produce aisle, dietitians say.

→ Olympic gold medalists share the simple nutrition habits that fuel focus, recovery and results.

→ Ancient humans were hunting and eating apex predators 7,000 years ago, a burial site discovery shows.

Woman slicing purple potatoes on cutting board with other produce like tomatoes and radishes around her on counter.

Dietitians say potato color can offer clues about nutrient and antioxidant content. (iStock)

CONVERSATION STARTERS

→ Millions of restaurant reviews were scanned to reveal where cleanliness complaints pile up the most. Is your state in the top 10?

→ Social media stardom couldn't save a Florida Hooters, where internet-famous servers now face an uncertain goodbye.

→ Americans are hitting 'menu price fatigue' as eating out gets more expensive nationwide.

DIGESTIBLE MOMENTS

→ A viral video shows how one man cooked an invasive iguana into tacos, sparking praise, shock and debate.

Iguana tacos and sauce are shown, left. Gray Davis shows off one of his iguana tacos, right.

Gray Davis shows off his finished dish, calling it a "Florida man taco." (Gray Davis/@gray_davis)

→ Five ultra-processed foods could be harming your metabolic health more than you realize.

→ A common mid-afternoon snacking mistake could raise dementia risk over time, experts warn.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"All the white foods, white flour, white rice, white sugar — all these tend to create obesity."

Dr. Oz challenges decades of diet advice, arguing sugar — not fat — is the real obesity culprit.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

