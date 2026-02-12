Best way for grocery shoppers to choose the healthiest potatoes of all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ The healthiest potatoes are easy to spot — and most shoppers overlook the key detail in the produce aisle, dietitians say.

→ Olympic gold medalists share the simple nutrition habits that fuel focus, recovery and results.

→ Ancient humans were hunting and eating apex predators 7,000 years ago, a burial site discovery shows.

CONVERSATION STARTERS

→ Millions of restaurant reviews were scanned to reveal where cleanliness complaints pile up the most. Is your state in the top 10?

→ Social media stardom couldn't save a Florida Hooters, where internet-famous servers now face an uncertain goodbye.

→ Americans are hitting 'menu price fatigue' as eating out gets more expensive nationwide.

DIGESTIBLE MOMENTS

→ A viral video shows how one man cooked an invasive iguana into tacos, sparking praise, shock and debate.

→ Five ultra-processed foods could be harming your metabolic health more than you realize.

→ A common mid-afternoon snacking mistake could raise dementia risk over time, experts warn.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"All the white foods, white flour, white rice, white sugar — all these tend to create obesity."

Dr. Oz challenges decades of diet advice, arguing sugar — not fat — is the real obesity culprit.