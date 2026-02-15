Expand / Collapse search
Police across US encourage reporting exes with outstanding warrants on Valentine’s Day

Departments across the country posted tongue-in-cheek social media campaigns with heart-covered flyers and handcuff reveals

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Police departments nationwide offered a unique suggestion for a Valentine’s Day gift and urged people to turn in exes with outstanding warrants.

The Uxbridge Police Department in Massachusetts posted a tongue-in-cheek poem urging residents to get revenge by reporting exes with active warrants.

"Roses are red, violets are blue," the post begins. "If your ex has a warrant, we’ve got something special for you."

"This Valentine’s Day, give the gift that really delivers — a ride with flashing lights and guaranteed closure," the post continues.

A woman swiping through dating apps

Police departments across the country offered an unconventional Valentine’s Day "gift," urging residents to report exes with active warrants. (iStock)

The department humorously ended its post by reminding residents, "Love fades. Warrants don’t."

A heart-covered flyer included in the post provided additional instructions for residents, while cracking jokes about how the department can’t take over for Cupid, but can make the holiday memorable.

"Have an ex with a warrant?"

Young woman holding valentine day gift box

Police departments nationwide marked Valentine’s Day with tongue-in-cheek posts urging residents to report exes with active warrants, adding a humorous twist to public safety messaging. (iStock)

"We can’t fix your love life, but we can help with outstanding warrants," the flyer states. "Send us their whereabouts — We’ll make sure they get a Valentine’s Day visit."

A jail cell is included in the flyer, along with the department's main phone number.

Earlier this week, the Bradenton Police Department in Florida shared a similar post that was liked nearly 230,000 times.

"Help us keep our community safe while mending your broken heart," the department wrote.

woman receiving valentine's day gift from male partner, who has her eyes covered to keep surprise

Police departments nationwide shared playful Valentine’s Day posts encouraging residents to report exes with active warrants. (iStock)

In California, the Santa Maria Police Department posted a video of an officer opening a heart-shaped box, only to reveal a pair of handcuffs.

"Still thinking about that ex with a felony warrant? Give us a call," the video caption reads.

