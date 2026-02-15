Police across US encourage reporting exes with outstanding warrants on Valentine’s Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police departments nationwide offered a unique suggestion for a Valentine’s Day gift and urged people to turn in exes with outstanding warrants.

The Uxbridge Police Department in Massachusetts posted a tongue-in-cheek poem urging residents to get revenge by reporting exes with active warrants.

"Roses are red, violets are blue," the post begins. "If your ex has a warrant, we’ve got something special for you."

"This Valentine’s Day, give the gift that really delivers — a ride with flashing lights and guaranteed closure," the post continues.

The department humorously ended its post by reminding residents, "Love fades. Warrants don’t."

A heart-covered flyer included in the post provided additional instructions for residents, while cracking jokes about how the department can’t take over for Cupid, but can make the holiday memorable.

"Have an ex with a warrant?"

"We can’t fix your love life, but we can help with outstanding warrants," the flyer states. "Send us their whereabouts — We’ll make sure they get a Valentine’s Day visit."

A jail cell is included in the flyer, along with the department's main phone number.

Earlier this week, the Bradenton Police Department in Florida shared a similar post that was liked nearly 230,000 times.

"Help us keep our community safe while mending your broken heart," the department wrote.

In California, the Santa Maria Police Department posted a video of an officer opening a heart-shaped box, only to reveal a pair of handcuffs.

"Still thinking about that ex with a felony warrant? Give us a call," the video caption reads.