Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dagen McDowell

Dagen McDowell

Dagen McDowell joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in September 2007. She appears daily on FBN's Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 am/ET).Read More

Since 2003, McDowell served as a business correspondent for the Fox News Channel (FNC) where she was a regular guest on Your World with Neil Cavuto. She also makes regular appearances across FOX News Channel programs such as Outnumbered (weekdays 12-1 pm/ET) and CAVUTO Live (Saturdays 10am-12pm/ET).

Before entering broadcast news, McDowell wrote a personal finance column for TheStreet.com called "Dear Dagen." In addition, she has also worked for SmartMoney magazine and SmartMoney.com.

McDowell began her career as a financial journalist at the Institutional Investor's newsletter division. A native of Virginia, she is a graduate of Wake Forest University.