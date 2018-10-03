Dagen McDowell joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in September 2007. She appears daily on FBN's Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 am/ET).Read More

Since 2003, McDowell served as a business correspondent for the Fox News Channel (FNC) where she was a regular guest on Your World with Neil Cavuto. She also makes regular appearances across FOX News Channel programs such as Outnumbered (weekdays 12-1 pm/ET) and CAVUTO Live (Saturdays 10am-12pm/ET).

Before entering broadcast news, McDowell wrote a personal finance column for TheStreet.com called "Dear Dagen." In addition, she has also worked for SmartMoney magazine and SmartMoney.com.

McDowell began her career as a financial journalist at the Institutional Investor's newsletter division. A native of Virginia, she is a graduate of Wake Forest University.