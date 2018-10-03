Neil Cavuto serves as Senior Vice President, Anchor and Managing Editor of Business News for both FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN). He is currently the anchor of FNC's Your World (weekdays 4-5PM/ET), FNC's CAVUTO Live (Saturdays 10AM-12PM/ET) and FBN's Cavuto: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2PM/ET). In addition to anchoring daily programs and breaking news specials on FNC and FBN, Cavuto oversees business news content for both networks.Read More

Most recently, Cavuto anchored FBN's extensive coverage of the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. According to Nielsen, Fox Business topped all other business networks and marked its highest-rated Inauguration Day coverage in the network's history.

In November 2015, Cavuto, along with FBN's Maria Bartiromo, moderated the network's inaugural Republican presidential primary debate. According to Nielsen data, the debate delivered 13.5 million total viewers and 3.7 million in the key 25-54 demo, making it the highest-rated program in network history.

Prior to joining FNC for its launch in August of 1996, Cavuto anchored and hosted more than three hours of live daily programming for CNBC, including the network's highest-rated show, Market Wrap. He also served as a contributor to NBC's Today Show and NBC News at Sunrise. Previously, Cavuto was the New York Bureau Chief for PBS Television's Nightly Business Report and a Washington Bureau Chief for Investment Age Magazine.

Cavuto has covered some of the most important business and political stories of our time, including the 9-11 attacks, the 2008 financial meltdown, the 1987 stock market crash, and both Persian Gulf Wars. He has reported firsthand on the economic policies of American presidents since Jimmy Carter, and covered major corporate scandals from Enron to Tyco. In fact, Cavuto's live prison interview with former Tyco Chief Executive Dennis Kozlowski was a business television first.

The Wall Street Journal has called Cavuto the "best interviewer in broadcast business news," and MarketWatch has deemed him "the very soul" of the FOX Business Network. Financial author James Glassman has named him "the best interviewer on TV, period."

Cavuto is author of the New York Times bestsellers More Than Money: True Stories of People Who Learned Life's Ultimate Lessonand Your Money or Your Life. A former White House intern during the Carter administration, Cavuto graduated from Saint Bonaventure University and received his master's degree from The American University. He and his wife Mary have three children: Tara, Jeremy and Bradley.