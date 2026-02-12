Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: February 13, 2026

Border czar reveals Operation Metro Surge plans while entertainment world buzzes about mid-performance mishap

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, in which Trump border czar Tom Homan makes an announcement, and a pop star jokes she's "made of rubber" after taking an onstage tumble.

Looking for another challenge?

The FBI made a disturbing find in a Las Vegas house, and Ellen DeGeneres was on the move in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of leading ladies, music milestones and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue