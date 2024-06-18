Short questions with Dana Perino for Julie Banderas

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Julie Banderas. She currently serves as a New York-based anchor for FOX News Channel and joined the network in 2005.

Throughout her career she's reported on a number of major news events, including the papal inauguration of Pope Francis, Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Dennis, and the disappearance of Natalee Holloway — who went missing in Aruba. She's also contributed to a range of health and wellness stories.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? What local markets did you work in prior to joining the Fox family?

JB: I was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up both in Palm Beach, Florida, and Farmington, Connecticut. We moved to Florida when I was in 7th grade.

I actually made the decision to become a news anchor when I was 11 years old while attending Rosarian Academy, a private all-girls school in Palm Beach, Florida. On career day, we were able to choose three careers we might be interested in. I chose architecture because my father was an engineer, modeling because — well, I was a girl and I was 11 — and news anchor.

They had a professional from each industry come talk to us, and after hearing the female news anchor speak, I was convinced this is what I would grow up to do.

Fast-forward: I attended Emerson College in Boston, where I majored in broadcast journalism. I got my first job in television at WHSV TV-3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in 1997 as the morning and noon anchor/producer and was eventually promoted to the evening anchor/producer for the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news.

"Having Addison, Avery and Harrison completely changed my perspective and gave new meaning to the career I worked so hard to achieve."

I paid my dues! I anchored, produced, wrote the entire show myself on 3-ply script paper on a typewriter, and timed our nightly broadcasts while running my own Teleprompter with either a foot pedal or hand knob, which I held in my lap under the anchor desk. As the producer, I would give time cues to the sports and weather people while backtiming the show from the set.

From there, I eventually moved on to WBRE 28 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as an anchor/reporter, then to WFSB 3 in Hartford, Connecticut — and eventually I made my big jump to the No. 1 market in the country, New York City, where I was hired as a reporter at WNYW Fox 5 in 2002. I was eventually promoted to weekend anchor.

I was hired at Fox News Channel in 2005 and the rest is history.

Q: You are a mother of three beautiful children. How has becoming a mom changed your perspective on life?

JB: My entire life was focused on my career from the day I started college. I was determined to reach my goals that I set for myself during childhood.

Then, all of a sudden, I had kids and that’s when I learned what true love really is. My first love will always be my career — but having Addison, Avery and Harrison completely changed my perspective and gave new meaning to the career I worked so hard to achieve.

"Any ounce of selfishness early in my career disappeared the moment I gave birth."

I love going to work and setting an example for my children that women can do it all. I gave birth to three beautiful children, I go to a job that I love with all of my heart, and I do it all for them.

Any ounce of selfishness early in my career disappeared the moment I gave birth. I thank God every day for the most incredible workplace, which has enabled me the ability to provide for my children. My level of gratefulness for Fox News Channel is one that cannot be put into words. My Fox family is quite literally my second family and my children and I would not be where we are today if it were not for Fox.

Q: As a working mom, how do you navigate the challenges of work-life balance? What strategies have you found most effective in managing your career and family?

JB: A rule I set for myself many years ago was never to bring work home and to never bring my personal life to work. They are separate and I keep it that way.

Of course, I have brought my kids to work and they love to see what I do, but when I go to work, I’m there to work and to devote all my attention to my job. When I’m home, I put on my mom hat and devote my attention to them.

"The importance of quality time with them is very near and dear to my heart."

I’m not going to lie — I will check emails and make sure I haven’t missed something work-related. But I do try to devote all my attention to my children when I’m not in the office. I think it is so important for parents to put down their phones and sit down and actually speak with their kids and listen to what they have to say.

The importance of quality time with them is very near and dear to my heart. My relationship with my kids means everything to me. They are my best friends and my greatest inspiration, and I am so lucky to say they would say the same about me.

Q: Any tips to share with first-time parents?

JB: Teach your children independence. First-time moms become so incredibly overprotective after having our first child because we don’t know better. We think it’s our job to do everything for them.

My best advice would be to teach your children to take care of themselves and be responsible and self-sufficient. Often, I believe children are spoiled due to their parents giving them everything and anything they want all the time. I am guilty of this — but after having my second and third children, I realized spoiling your kids is only doing them harm.

"Learn to say no. Set boundaries and teach and demand respect."

Learn to say no. Set boundaries and teach and demand respect.

Even though you want to give them the world, when they grow up, they’ll be blindsided by the fact that the world won’t be there to constantly give back.

By instilling values and morals in my children, I believe I've set the groundwork for them to grow into responsible adults in the future. I know I’ve done my job when, even after being a strict mother who teaches discipline in my home, my children appreciate the lessons I am instilling in them.

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC?

JB: I moved to New York City in 2002 and during that time, my favorite place in all of Manhattan, hands down, is Central Park.

I lived on Central Park South since before having kids and raised my children in my apartment there. My fondest memories, without a doubt, of my children were spending their formative years exploring everything this magnificent city has to offer.

Central Park was at the center of it all.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

JB: No! I don’t even like to fly in a small plane 30,000 feet in the air or take flight on roller coasters, for that matter, so I’m not planning a trip to space any time soon.

I don’t care if it’s with NASA or Elon Musk. I like to say I’m pretty grounded, and I’d like to keep it that way.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

JB: I have never worked in a more loyal workplace. Not only has my employer shown me tremendous support through my years at Fox News, my colleagues have exceeded my greatest expectations since day one.

"They know who they are because it’s pretty much every co-worker I have."

We truly are like a family. When I walk through the halls, I can’t get from one floor to the next without stopping and hugging and saying hello. I'm always excited to see faces I haven’t seen in a while since there are so many of us. I’m always bumping into somebody else I adore and love.

This is my daily life at Fox, and it has not changed in my nearly 20 years there.

Every time I walk through the door, I pinch myself. How did I get so lucky to not only work at the greatest news network in America but with such special people?

I couldn’t possibly even list all the names. They know who they are because it’s pretty much every co-worker I have.

Q: You are hilarious — I love being on ‘Gutfeld!’ together. What benefits do you believe humor brings to daily life?

JB: If I’ve expanded one thing as far as my TV persona goes, it would be letting loose on camera. Bit by bit, people have probably noticed the true me has been seeping out more and more.

Sometimes on "Gutfeld!" for me, maybe a little too much! I do believe as you get older and more seasoned, you become more comfortable in front of the camera and in your own skin, and for me, that means being myself.

I think the most important thing about being good at your job is loving your job and having fun.

Q: What is one thing you think every woman should try at least once in their life?

JB: Clam digging! I’m not kidding. Of all the strange talents I have, that’s one of them.

I think anyone who’s at a beach at low tide needs to dig for clams. You don’t know what you’re missing! I think it’s important for women not to be afraid to get dirty every once in a while, roll up your sleeves and dig in.

"I grew up on this boat and my greatest memory was living on board and exploring different ports on our boats."

It’s so freaking fun. I’ve taught my kids to do it since they were toddlers.

As many people know, I’m a boat captain of a 42-foot Grand Banks, which was handed down to me by my father. I grew up on this boat and my greatest memory was living on board and exploring different ports on our boats, from Maine to the Bahamas to Bermuda.

Going clamming was and is still my all-time favorite thing to do with my kids when we go ashore. I’m also a boat mechanic on my own boat and like to get greasy in my engine room when changing fuel filters and oil and making repairs. Boating is such a luxury!

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

JB: I grew up on a 44-foot Cherubini Ketch named "September Song." In short, it’s a sailboat. My father was an avid sailor and racer, so as kids we lived aboard for months at a time and sometimes were even homeschooled on board because my dad, who had the luxury as a successful business owner to pretty much go wherever he wanted, didn’t like to return to land.

Thank God I don’t get seasick. I spent summers in Maine and New England, and springtime in Florida and the Bahamas.

In 1989, my father, Howard D. Bidwell, participated for a second time in the Daytona-Bermuda Trans Atlantic race, which began in Daytona Beach, Florida, and ended in Bermuda. He won first place overall and first in fleet.

"My dad used to always say to me, ‘Don’t ever settle for mediocrity.’"

I was pretty proud to see my dad on the cover of Sailing magazine. This was a nonstop race in open waters, which took him and his crew a full week to complete day and night.

On his return, I flew to Bermuda to join him and his crew to bring the boat back to Connecticut. That would be my greatest adventure.

My father passed away when my firstborn was six months old in 2010. He was my hero. I’ve tried to model myself after him as a professional, boat captain and open sea navigator and think he’d be quite proud of me. I’m also pretty sure he smiles down on me any time I pull into port and dock my boat, backing it into a 14-foot-wide slip with a 13-foot beam.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

My dad always said to me, "Don’t ever settle for mediocrity." He also taught me the meaning of the word tenacity by demonstrating the actions behind it.

I live my life every day trying to exemplify the life lessons instilled in me by my father and mother and hope one day my children will do the same.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

JB: No. 1, "Birdcage." I’ve never laughed harder in a movie theater. I remember watching it when I was in college in Boston. It's hands-down my favorite movie ever.

No. 2, "Shawshank Redemption." I know that’s a hard turn from "Birdcage," but that movie is just so good, so suspenseful and one of my all-time favorites.

No. 3, "Back To The Future." Michael J. Fox is my all-time favorite actor ever. I fell in love with him on "Family Ties." I’ve watched every episode. I was his biggest fan when he started filming movies. I love them all, but this one is one of the best movies ever made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonus: Obviously, popcorn would be my snack of choice. But since this is a movie marathon, I would offer an incredible charcuterie board and amazing cocktails.

I would, of course, need to nourish myself with beverages and protein and have plenty of liquids to keep myself hydrated in order to survive.

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

JB: To not be afraid to start a family earlier in life. Had you asked me in my 20s about kids or even early 30s, I’d say to you, I hate kids. Sometimes I would even grimace and say to my friends, "What’s that sound? It sounds like a child laughing."

"Having children has been the greatest joy of my life."

Never in my wildest dreams did I know what I was missing. If I had started having children at a younger age, I would’ve had more. Maybe four, maybe five, who knows?

Having children has been the greatest joy of my life and I wish I would’ve had more time to have more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Tom Shillue, click here.

For her interview with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, click here.

For her interview with Todd Piro, click here .

For her interview with Adam Klotz, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Nicole Saphier, click here .

For her interview with Kerri Kupec Urbahn, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Marc Siegel, click here .

For her interview with Taylor Riggs, click here .

For her interview with Griff Jenkins, click here .

For her interview with Joe Concha, click here .

For her interview with David L. Bahnsen, click here .

For her interview with Dagen McDowell, click here .

For her interview with Lydia Hu, click here.

For her interview with Brian Brenberg, click here .

For her interview with Jackie DeAngelis, click here .

For her interview with Claudia Cowan, click here.

For her interview with Max Gorden, click here .

For her interview with Jared Cohen, click here .

For her interview with William La Jeunesse, click here .

For her interview with Matt Finn, click here .

For her interview with Rich Edson, click here .

For her interview with Gov. Chris Sununu, click here .

For her interview with Ross Rayburn, click here .

For her interview with Mark Meredith, click here .

For her interview with Emily Compagno, click here .

For her interview with Chad Pergram, click here.

For her interview with Mike Emanuel, click here.

For her interview with Gillian Turner, click here .

For her interview with Madison Alworth, click here .

For her interview with Nate Foy, click here .

For her interview with Laura Ingraham, click here.

For her interview with five New York FOX reporters, click here .

For her interview with Katie Pavlich, click here .

For her interview with Guy Benson, click here .

For her interview with Pete Hegseth, click here .

For her interview with Sandra Smith, click here .

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here .

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here.

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .