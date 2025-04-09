Beautify your yard with these products from the Home Depot and Lowe's Spring sales

Add some life to your backyard, patio or garden with patio furniture, garden beds, gazebos and more. You can find all these items on sale during Home Depot’s and Lowe’s Spring sales. Lowe’s SpringFest sale and Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale are both running now through April 16.

You can transform your yard into an oasis you never want to leave without breaking the bank. Everything from mulch to stepping stones to outdoor string lights can create a serene and inviting atmosphere.

Original price: $3.97

Now is the time to stock up on mulch. Home Depot has mulch for 50% off in red, black and brown. Each bag of mulch is made from natural forest products, so it helps conserve your soil’s moisture while also looking aesthetically pleasing.

Original price: $116.27

Dealing with difficult soil? Create a beautiful garden with the help of these affordable cedar garden beds. They’re elevated off the ground and deep enough to grow flowers or veggies of all kinds. The cedar the beds are made from is durable and long-lasting, so you can keep these garden beds for years.

LOWE’S AND HOME DEPOT OFFERING UP TO 52% OFF ON MANY HOME AND GARDEN ITEMS

Original price: $58.97

If you prefer a metal raised garden bed, these 5.6 ft. metal garden beds are ideal for all kinds of plants. Metal is also durable, so you can place these raised beds and never have to worry about moving them. The dark brown color gives the bed a natural look, blending in with a variety of garden esthetics.

Original price: $839

This is the year to create a gorgeous pathway through your yard or gardens. Get started with a pallet of pewter square concrete step stones. The stones are easy to install and made from strong concrete, ensuring they won’t crack.

Original price: $729.77

This metal patio dining set seats six people easily. The ergonomic design of the chairs makes them supportive and comfortable. You don't need to worry about rust, either, since the table and chair frames are made from heavy-duty, rust-resistant materials, protecting them from rain and other weather conditions. A neutral color palette makes the dining set great for any patio setup.

10 AMAZON PATIO ITEMS FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO REVAMP THEIR OUTDOOR SPACE

Original price: $59.99

Adding string lights to your outdoor area means you can spend even more time outside during nice weather. This 50-ft. set of outdoor lights from Home Depot is made from durable Edison bulbs. You can connect up to 20 strings of lights to brighten up your space. Amazon also sells sets of string lights that are 100 feet long and are made from similar Edison bulbs.

Original price: $76.25

Putting an outdoor self-watering planter in front of your doorway, on your patio or in your garden, can add some extravagance to your yard. They’re made from 100% recycled rubber, so they can easily hold heavy plants and withstand rainy weather.

DECKED-OUT BACKYARDS HELP HOMES SELL FOR MORE: HERE’S WHAT TO INCLUDE IN YOUR BACKYARD PARADISE

Original price: $1,139

Live comfortably outside all summer with a rattan outdoor sectional. This giant sectional can seat five to six people comfortably. You can choose your own cushion color, customizing the set to your patio’s style. The wicker material is UV-protected, so they won’t fade or crack. You also get a tempered glass coffee table included with your purchase.

Original price: $383.59

A greenhouse makes a statement and is the perfect place to grow many of your favorite plants. Great for small and large yards alike, this aluminum greenhouse is weather-resistant and made from thick aluminum, so you can leave it up all year. You can upgrade the door to a swinging, locking option if you prefer.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $1,453.93

A giant gazebo adds a covered spot to hang out and relax on warm days. The hardtop metal roof is secure and sloped, so water won’t collect. You also get exterior curtains that can block out sun and bugs on those hot summer days. The powder-coated aluminum frame ensures this gazebo isn’t going anywhere, and it won’t rust.