Transform your home this Easter with these festive decorations

Looking to transform your home into an Easter paradise this spring? Vibrant floral displays, Easter egg decorations and nature-inspired touches create a warm and festive atmosphere.

Get creative with decorating ideas, such as repurposing plastic eggs or crafting with everyday items. Bright tulips, daffodils and other spring blooms in vases or planters bring pops of color and a springtime feel to your home. Dress up your doors, walls or mantels with floral wreaths or garlands. From giant eggs in the garden to welcoming porch signs, decorations can range from whimsical to elegant.

Add a festive touch to your home this Easter with these decorations:

This festive pastel tower of eggs is a standout centerpiece for spring. The cake, decorated with mini eggs in pink, blue and purple, looks good enough to eat. This Easter Egg tree, $26 from Birch Lane, is the perfect accent for your dining room sideboard. It features bursts of pastel-colored eggs with a sturdy burlap-wrapped base.

Hang this six-foot beautiful Easter garland across your fireplace mantel for an elegant pop of color. This garland matches well with the festive pastel tower of eggs and will give your living area a very Easter feel. This beautiful Easter garland, on sale for $79.99 at Wayfair, is opulent and thick with twigs and pastel eggs that run throughout. The garland features 20 LED lights with eight lighting modes to brighten your home in the evenings.

These delicate, hand-painted Easter egg ornaments are perfect for decorating a mini tree or displaying in a crystal bowl. The eggs are painted with spring flowers and come ready to hang. This set of painted Easter egg ornaments, on sale for $14.39 on Amazon, comes with 29 pastel pink, green and white eggs. The eggs are decorated with dainty florals and swirl designs and include matching ribbons for easy hanging.

This kit of 45 sponge Peeps bunnies is the perfect vase filler and centerpiece for your Easter display. The Peeps, which come in pastel pink, yellow and purple, will add a whimsical touch to your decorations.

Make a statement in your garden this Easter with these playful, pastel-colored giant eggs. The eggs are made from a durable fiberglass blend and feature a flat bottom to remain steady at surface level. The quality of these eggs is excellent, and they can withstand spring weather without fading.

Welcome spring and Easter to your home with this beautiful speckled egg wreath from Walmart. The wreath blends pastel-colored eggs with twigs and green foliage for a very lifelike effect. This springtime bunny wreath, on sale for $45.99 at Wayfair, is decorated with twigs, pastel eggs and festive florals. A bunny sits in the center of this beautiful wreath.

This solar-powered rabbit garden statue lights up at night. The beautifully painted rabbit showcases exceptional detail and makes a great garden addition. This stone bunny, $59.99 at Frontgate, is made of hand-cast stone concrete. It is stoic and an elegant addition to your garden decorations.

Nothing is as inviting as a wooden porch sign at your front door. This Easter welcome porch sign has cute bunny ears for an extra festive look. One side of the plank says ‘Easter,’ and the other side says ‘Welcome,’ so you can use the sign throughout the year. This wooden and metal Happy Easter porch sign, on sale for $28.99 at Michael's, is carrot-shaped for a fun addition to your Easter decoration.

Add this adorable Easter spring pillow featuring pink, purple, green and blue tufted bunnies with 3D cottontails. The pillow is made of cotton with a piped lavender edge and is the ideal spring addition to your living area. Grandin Road has this elegant Easter pillow on sale for $89.25. The hooked wool design features a playful bunny jumping amidst greenery and bloom.

Birch Lane is selling this exquisite French floral tablecloth, which you'll want to spread out all spring long. The tablecloth features ripe pomegranates and delicate floral motifs that instantly brighten up your space. It is hand-printed by artisans for a unique print.

Lay out the Easter mat for a welcoming touch to your Easter decorations. This mat from Nickel Designs Doormats features a fluffy white rabbit and an adorable pink heart. This durable mat features a thick vinyl backing to keep it in place and is mildew-resistant. This bunny-shaped doormat, $59 at Grandin Road, is made of durable coir fibers that help scrub shoes clean.