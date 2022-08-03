Blake Lively has been a big name in Hollywood for many years gaining recognition from her popular movie and television roles. She played Serena van der Woodsen on the hit show “Gossip Girl” and has also been in many movies including “Age of Adaline” and “The Town.” She and husband, Ryan Reynoldshave also gained massive attention over the years as one of the industries power couples.

Lively was born on August 25, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. Acting was always a part of her life, as her family was all in the entertainment business. Her father Ernie and mother Elaine were both actors as well as her half siblings Lori, Robyn, Jason and brother Eric.

Lively’s first role came in 1998 in the movie “Sandman.” In 2005, she played Bridget in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,”(which her father was in as well) and her career really started to take off. Her other film roles include: “Accepted,” “Simon Says,” “Elvis and Anabelle,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2,” The Private Life of Pippa Lee,” “The Town” and “Green Lantern” where she met her future husband.

From 2007 to 2012, Lively played Serena van der Woodsen on the television show “Gossip Girl.” This is one of the roles she is still best-known for today. After her “Gossip Girl” run, she was in more movies like “The Age of Adaline,” “Café Society,” “All I See Is You,” “A Simple Favor” and “The Rhythm Section.”.

Reynolds and Lively first met when they were filming “Green Lantern” together in 2010. At the time, he was married to Scarlett Johansson and she was dating her “Gossip Girl” co-star Penn Badgley. Towards the end of that year, Lively and Badgley broke up and Reynolds and Johansson announced their divorce. Dating rumors started to circulate between Lively and Reynolds in late 2011 and in 2012 they had a secret wedding ceremony. Now, the two have three daughters together. Their first, James was born in 2014, followed by Inez in 2016 and Betty in 2019.