Short questions with Dana Perino for Dr. Janette Nesheiwat

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News medical contributor and a double board-certified medical doctor practicing in New York.

NURSES SPEAK OUT: ‘WHAT I WISH I’D KNOWN BEFORE ENTERING THE PROFESSION'

She serves as a medical director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey that is disrupting the health care industry by providing immediate access to care. Previously, she served as a physician at Washington Regional Medical Center and at Northwest Medical Hospital.

Q: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? Did you always know you wanted to be a doctor, or what drew you to the medical field?

JN: I am one of five children raised by a widowed mom. I didn't grow up thinking about being a doctor, but I was nurtured and loved and grew up in an environment where God family and country are most important.

My mom saw each one of our strengths and early on saw my compassion for people and inspired me to go into medicine, like her.

"I was nurtured and loved and grew up in an environment where God family and country are most important."

She is a pediatric nurse and I watched her care for others. That was very rewarding for all of us to see how it felt so great to be able to help others.

My mom also saw what our strengths and interests were, and she told me I would make a great doctor and to go out and help save lives. That seed was planted and the rest is history.

Q: What are your thoughts on the role of technology in medicine today? What innovation excites you the most?

JN: Tech is such a sharp, two-edged sword, from AI to TikTok. For a teen, it’s a horrendous tool that has negatively impacted children — but as a doctor I sing praises to the technology gods, as this has helped cut down on old-fashioned chart-keeping and writing. So it allows more physical time with patients.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

My favorite feature is the app for writing a prescription so that I don’t have to call the pharmacy anymore. That saves time and also reduces risk of error. Click and send, baby, wherever there is Wi-Fi, of course.

I wonder if it works in other countries. Looks like I’ll have to take a vacay to test it out.

Q: What traits do you think are essential for effective leadership in the medical field?

JN: Being a role model and leading by example, plus honesty and dedication. We take a Hippocratic Oath and, unfortunately, as in any field in life, there are the good, the bad and the ugly.

A good doctor treats each patient as if they were family. Remember the golden rule: compassion.

"We all need some motivation and a mentor in life."

I became a leader also because my sister, Captain Julia, encouraged me to believe in myself. I'll never forget that she said to me, "Yes, take the job, Janette, because Nesheiwats are leaders."

She said this at a time when I was growing in my confidence and realizing my strength and potential. Those words have stuck with me.

We all need some motivation and a mentor in life. I am blessed.

Q: You have a background in medicine, but also in front of the camera. How do you balance these two worlds, and what skills from your medical training do you find most useful in your TV work?

JN: I love working for Fox. I love teaching and love being a doctor, which is both educating and providing care.

Whether I'm educating my patients or my viewers, I know I have limited time to get the most important information to them in a manner they can understand.

EATING ONE POPULAR FRUIT COULD HELP REDUCE YOUR CHANCES OF DEVELOPING DEMENTIA, STUDY FINDS

Almost every day, I have a patient who recognizes me from Fox. It’s a unique experience. I started on TV as a medical resident in Arkansas filling in for a doctor on a health TV show talking about the prevention of heart disease.

I felt confident, and it felt natural teaching others and getting info out. The only thing was talking to a camera and cameraman instead of a live patient.

Q: Moving away from medicine for a moment, what's the most memorable concert or musical performance you've ever attended?

JN: Going to a U2 concert with my little sister Dina. I saw them in college. I couldn't afford a ticket, so I got a job as a ticket usher just so I could go ... Then fast-forward, 20 years later, and I went again. It was amazing. "But I still haven't found what I'm looking for …"

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

JN: That it’s OK to be different and unique. Follow your passion even if it means going against the grain.

Q: If you could hop on a plane right now and go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

JN: Go visit Jordan with my family, the country where my parents were born. They immigrated to the U.S. — Ellis Island in New York — when they were kids.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

JN: Working for Fox News has been a life-changing experience for me. I am humbled and blessed to be a part of the Fox family.

As a medical doctor, it's incredibly fulfilling to have a platform where I can reach out to millions of viewers, educating them and sharing crucial medical insights from my personal hands-on experiences.

"It’s an honor to be part of this extraordinary team."

Whether on the frontlines of COVID or the war-torn regions of Ukraine or the earthquake of Morocco, I have provided real-life medical experience and information to our viewers and my patients.

The sheer impact of our discussions is awe-inspiring, and I'm grateful to Fox for providing such a dynamic stage. It’s a pleasure working with the staff who bring charisma and authority to every segment and, of course, the brilliant hair and makeup artists who make us shine. It’s an honor to be part of this extraordinary team, led by visionary leadership that sets the bar for excellence.

Q: Fact vs. fiction: Confirm or debunk the following medical myths!

Fact or fiction? ‘I’m relatively healthy, so I don’t need a primary care doctor (PCP).’

JN: Fiction. PCPs are needed for preventative care, screenings and managing unexpected issues that may arise in the future. They ensure your long-term well-being.

Fact or fiction? An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

JN: So true, true, true. Apples and fruit are good sources of fiber, Vitamin C, and antioxidants, which help keep your immune system strong and healthy.

APPLES VS. ORANGES: WHICH OF THESE FRUITS IS ‘BETTER’ FOR YOU?

This is why I created Vitamin BC BOOST to help keep my patients strong and healthy ( bcboost.com ).

Faction or fiction: Does gum really take 7 years to digest?

JN: Fiction. It is not digested like other foods because it contains rubber polymers, so it is expelled when you go poo.

Fact or fiction? Eating carrots improves your eyesight.

JN: They are beneficial for eye health because they contain vitamin A, which is needed for proper retina function. But eating carrots won't necessarily improve your eyesight.

Fact or fiction? Going out in the cold weather can give you a cold.

JN: Cold weather can impact your circulation, which can impact white blood cells from doing their job — thus making you more susceptible to infection.

Fact or fiction? Ingesting pickle juice can relieve muscle cramps within minutes.

JN: Yes. It contains electrolytes, i.e., salt — which can help with dehydration/cramps.

Fact or fiction? The skin is the largest organ in the body.

JN: Fact. And can you guess the second- and third-largest organs?

I'll tell you — the liver and the brain.

