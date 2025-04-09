Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale: Save up to 50% on patio sets, decor and more

Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale is happening now through April 15. You can save up to 50% on outdoor furniture and yard decorations. The sale offers a wide range of discounted products, from hot tubs and fire pits to patio furniture. Shop it now to turn your backyard into a paradise this summer.

Deals on seating

Deals on outdoor rugs

Deals on pools and hot tubs

Deals on fire pits

Deals on storage

Deals lights and umbrella

Seating areas can create a focal point in your garden decor and are a great place to relax in warmer weather. Here are six deals you won't want to miss:

Original price: $1,076

The Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale is a great time to replace any aging outdoor furniture. This four-folding Adirondack chair set is the perfect update and is currently 58% off the regular price. The chairs are weather- and UV-resistant. They fold up easily for storage during the winter months and come with all the tools you need to assemble.

Original price: $455

Add some extra seating by the pool this summer with this spacious, contoured nautical chaise. The chair is made of plywood lumber, a blend of durable plastics, requiring no painting, staining, or waterproofing for easy maintenance. It folds flat for easy storage.

Original price: $229.99

This set of two chairs will add a modern touch to any patio decor. These metal and rattan-framed chairs are minimalistic but very sturdy. They are an easy way to refresh your outdoor area.

Original price: $1,100

This Nautical three-piece chaise lounge set creates resort-style luxury in your back garden. This set is the perfect accessory for relaxation. You'll feel comfortable whether you are looking to soak up some sun or just enjoy the outdoors with a good book.

Original price: $329

Add this beautiful solid Eucalyptus wood rocking chair to your porch and while away the summer days in complete comfort. The frame is finished with resin wicker seating for a chair that is as durable as it is beautiful.

This three-piece wicker and rattan seating bistro set creates a fun focal point for your patio decorations. The set includes two chairs with cushions and a small round table featuring a glass top. The chairs are sturdy, easy to set up and can be used inside or outside.

Outdoor rugs enhance outdoor spaces by adding comfort, visual appeal and functionality. They offer a cozy surface, define areas and protect surfaces from wear and tear. Plus, Wayfair is offering additional savings on these selections—buy two and get an extra 15% off at checkout.

Original price: $300

This Nola rug shines because of its simple, beachy design. Its low pile height is perfect for heavy foot traffic and is stain-resistant. The sandy colors of this rug can match almost any outdoor design.

Original price: $180

This chevron-printed rug will add a dose of boho style to your room. It features stain—and fade-resistant polypropylene and is available in distressed blue and taupe tones.

Original price: $250

This geometric khaki rug's simplicity makes it versatile for any space. The rug is crafted using power-loomed polypropylene and is stain-resistant. You'll love the rug's simple striped design with a diamond-shaped motif in the middle.

Original price: $250

You'll love how the simple design of this indoor/outdoor rug adds depth to your room. This rug features textured stitching in rectangular shapes that stretch out. It gives a coastal farmhouse feel that will add a modern touch to your outdoor area.

Original price: $355

Get a great deal on this geometric-printed rug right now. This power-loomed polypropylene rug will give your space a modern uplift. It is stain-resistant and has a low pile height for easy maintenance. Use it both indoors and outdoors, on your patio or deck.

Original price: $340

This woven rug features a worldly motif that makes it easy to pair with any furniture. The rug combines neutral and rich colors and blends with various decor styles. It is an elegant statement piece that is hard-wearing and easy to clean.

Add an above-ground pool or jacuzzi to your garden to keep you and the family entertained all summer. Here are four great deals from Wayfair:

Original price: $3,999

This above-ground swimming pool by Blue Wave features a steel wall with a modern pattern, resin top rails and verticals for corrosion resistance. The pool also includes a pump, filter and other accessories for a complete package. The pool wall height is 52 inches, and it is backed by a 30-year limited warranty.

Original price: $10,990

This six-seater hot tub has 82 jets that offer numerous massage and relaxation settings. In addition, it comes with five headrests and LEDS, providing a great opportunity to unwind.

Original price: $639.99

This Bestway Steel Pro Round Above Ground Outdoor Backyard Swimming Pool is 13 feet in diameter and 48 inches deep. It has a corrosion-proof steel frame and a FrameLink System for a stable, secure frame connection. You will love that it is easy to put together and can be taken down without tools. It also comes with a 530-gallon filter pump and a pool cover.

Original price: $3,999

This four-seater hot tub has 13 jets, a multicolor underwater LED light and four bucket seats with their own jets. It also has a 1.0 HP pump, an air control valve and a digital control panel. This hot tub is energy-efficient, so you don't need to turn the temperature down when you're not using it.

Original price: $384

Add a rustic touch to your patio with this heavy-guage steel bowl and base real wood-burning fire pit . The pit comes with a log grate, spark screen, fire poker and cover. It is easy to care for and is rust- and weather-resistant.

Original price: $1,202

Take your fire pit upscale with this Blake square propane fire pit table. You’ll love the modern aesthetic of this steel gas fire pit. The pit burns propane but has a natural gas conversion kit. You can turn this pit into a coffee table by adding the matching burner lid.

Original price: $792

This propane fire table can be converted to natural gas and comes in a stunning rectangular shape that sets this pit above the other options. Its sleek straight lines add a modern touch to your patio.

Original price: $2,199.99

Lifetime’s 10-Foot by 8-Foot Shed is hard-wearing and provides a great amount of extra storage without compromising the beauty of your garden. The shed has ample door space, so you can easily access anything from gardening tools to a lawn mower. The four-panel skylights allow for light in the interior of the shed.

Original price: $299

This storage box is crafted from high-grade acacia wood and coated with teak oil, for a gorgeous storage option you will be proud to display. Store your gardening tools, cushions, fitness equipment, toys and other items in the interior.

Original price: $349.99

Keep your pool floats and toys tidy in one place with this Freestanding Zippity pool float storage organizer . The main container has enough space for all your rafts and pool toys. There are basket holders for organizing goggles and smaller toys. Six moveable hooks are included for hanging towels or pool toys.

Original price: $399.99

This metal storage shed is large enough to house items such as shovels, snow blowers, bicycles and outdoor chairs. Made of thick galvanized steel, the shed is a durable, waterproof storage option that is designed to withstand various weather conditions.

Original price: $69.99

These 50-foot LED string lights are a great lighting option for your patio and garden area. The bulbs are durable and waterproof, able to handle extreme heat and cold. This is a low-voltage, safe, reliable and all-season string light suitable for outdoor use.

Original price: $29.99

The retro design of these solar lights with black iron-sided lanterns will add an elegant touch to your backyard during the evenings. These lanterns are bright, and their unique design makes the solar hanging light the perfect outdoor decoration.

Original price: $526.99

These slender sideway bar sconces are a great way to increase the curb appeal in your home. The linear LED wall light is 3.5 inches wide and is weatherproof and waterproof.

Original price: $290.40

Bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your garden decor with this beautiful Iago umbrella . The umbrella has a scalloped-edged accent that gives it an extra, standout flair. This umbrella can tilt for maximum coverage.

Original price: $499

This 10-foot-offset patio umbrella protects you from the sun and offers shade for a round or rectangular table with multiple chairs, or even a full recliner. This umbrella can be easily adjusted to five heights and has 360-degree rotation.