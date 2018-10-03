Julie Banderas joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2005 and currently serves as a New York-based correspondent. She is also a rotating anchor for FOX Report (Saturdays 7PM/ET) and America's News HQ (Saturdays 1PM/ET).Read More

Most recently, Banderas provided live coverage of the 2013 New York City mayoral race, the crash landing of Southwest Flight 345 at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), the inauguration of Pope Francis and Hurricane Sandy. Additionally, she has contributed to health and wellness stories for the network.

During her tenure at FNC, Banderas has reported on several big stories, including Hurricane Dennis in 2005, the disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway who went missing in Aruba in 2005, the legal case of Terri Schiavo from Florida and the murder of 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford by a registered sex offender.

Prior to joining FNC, Banderas was the weekend anchor at WNYW-TV (FOX 5) in New York, NY and also served as an anchor for several local news stations, including WFSB-TV (CBS 3) in Hartford, CT, WHSV-TV (ABC 3) in Harrisonburg, VA and WBRE-TV (NBC 11) in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She began her career at WLVI-TV (CW 56) in Boston, MA.

In 2004, Banderas was awarded the "Outstanding Single Newscast" Emmy award for her coverage of the Republican National Convention. She graduated from Emerson College with a B.S. in broadcast journalism.