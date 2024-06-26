Short questions with Dana Perino for Danamarie McNicholl-Carter

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Danamarie McNicholl-Carter. She currently serves as a Miami-based reporter for Fox News, and joined Fox News Channel in Nov. 2023.

Prior to that, she was a reporter for KFMB-TV (CBS) in San Diego, California; in her career, she covered the city’s breaking news stories, including being on the scene of an F-18 military jet crash near MCAS Miramar. She won a local Emmy Award for her special event coverage at the station.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to college undergrad? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox News?

DMcC: I am born and raised in San Diego, California, by a Long Island mom, so I’m lucky to have both West and East coast influences in my life.

I switched out palm trees for evergreens and made the move to the Pacific Northwest for college. I studied broadcast and electronic media at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. There I learned to love the outdoors and found my passion for hiking and skiing.

I didn’t go far post-college, landing my first job as reporter for KREM 2 News in Spokane. I took a break from journalism to live out my dream of becoming Miss Washington 2018. I spent the year traveling the state serving communities while advocating for wheelchair adaptive sports. Competing at Miss America was the most incredible experience!

"I learned to love the outdoors and found my passion for hiking and skiing."

Eventually, I made my way back home to San Diego to work as a morning reporter for CBS 8 News.

After two short years, I joined the Fox News family and started a new adventure as a Miami-based correspondent.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

DMcC: What a difficult question to answer! I am loving the opportunity to explore the culinary scene in Miami, which includes the most delicious Cuban food — but I am going to say San Diego gets the gold with their showstopping Mexican food.

From the famous California burrito that combines perfectly marinated steak and French fries inside a massive fresh flour tortilla to grilled street tacos, every single day of the week is Taco Tuesday.

Q: Last book you read?

DMcC: I just finished what I would call a cybersecurity thriller.

The novel's title is "Ghost in the Wires: My Adventures as the World's Most Wanted Hacker." I highly recommend it!

Q: You're finishing your master’s degree in criminal justice and cybersecurity from Boston University. That’s a very cool combination — what excites you most about the technological revolution we find ourselves in? Are you pessimistic or optimistic about artificial intelligence?

DMcC: Technology has always excited me in this constantly evolving digital world, especially when it relates to consumer privacy. The internet is a dangerous place for criminals who take advantage of people.

I decided to dive into this master’s program to help educate the public on how to protect themselves, their livelihood and their data. At this point in society, all three are inextricably linked.

"It’s important to continue regulating the use of AI by staying extremely transparent about when and where it’s being used in everyday life."

Technology is essential to growth, but protecting our right to privacy is more important than ever. As a journalist, I feel a responsibility to cover a topic that is essential but also complicated to understand if not broken down into simple terms.

With that said, I am optimistic about AI and the benefits it can bring the world.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

I believe that alongside those benefits, it’s important to continue regulating the use of AI by staying extremely transparent about when and where it’s being used in everyday life.

Q: What TV show are you obsessed with or binge-watching?

DMcC: I am obsessed with "The Bear."

I’ve never worked in a restaurant, so learning the challenges and drama from inside the kitchen made me really appreciate all the hard work and passion that goes into food.

I can’t wait for the next season.

Q: You are often on assignment — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science. But what’s the one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

DMcC: Unfortunately, I always forget my phone charger. And I never pack enough socks.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

DMC: Absolutely! I could never pass up an opportunity like that.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

DMcC: I like Instagram because I get to keep up with my friends and family while getting a sprinkle of news and humor.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories throughout your career. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

DMcC: Some of the best parts about being a journalist include access to unique experiences. Recently I had the chance to cover the first-ever Miami Fleet Week in the most epic way.

"The time I spent among the military was a special reminder of the ultimate sacrifice they give to our country."

We were invited to fly in a military helicopter and land on the water aboard the USS Bataan as it sailed into the Port of Miami. I spent the day with hundreds of sailors and marines who brought me into their world.

From learning how the bomb squad detonates explosives to snipers letting me try on their handmade ghillie suits, the time I spent among the military was a special reminder of the ultimate sacrifice they give to our country.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

DMcC: I quickly learned that Fox News is a family that genuinely cares for each other.

I feel lucky to work in a supportive and uplifting environment surrounded by the most brilliant minds in the business.

