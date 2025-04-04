Amazon launches Haul, its new affordable shopping experience: Here are 10 trending Haul deals

Amazon is making shopping more affordable with their new shop, Amazon Haul. Items on Haul start at just $2.99 and stay affordable, no matter what you’re shopping for. You can get trending fashion, home items, travel products, beauty finds and even tech, all for a much lower price.

Orders of $25 or more also qualify for free shipping. You can unlock even more discounts the more you spend. When you spend at least $50, you get 5% off, and when you spend at least $75, you get 10% off your whole order.

Amazon Haul is currently available on Amazon.com and in the latest version of the Amazon app. To get you started on Amazon Haul, here are 10 trending and best-selling items currently available in the shop.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get even more benefits. These benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Travel season is here, and the perfect travel companion is an airplane phone holder. For just $3.99, you can get a holder that makes it easy to watch your favorite shows or movies or scroll through social media while you’re flying. The holder clips to the fold-down tray in front of your chair and has a spot for your phone to sit.

Instead of bringing a giant bag with you everywhere you go, this crossbody bag is compact with plenty of space. There’s a small pocket for your smaller items like makeup, your keys and your phone, while the larger pocket can fit a water bottle and other larger items. You can choose from eight fun colors, or go with a more neutral option like black or white.

The Super Magnets magnetic car phone mount is a mount that’s easy to install and that’ll keep your phone secure wherever you’re driving. Just clip the mount to your heat and AC vent and you’re ready to go. Your phone will magnetically stick to the mount, and you can tilt it or stand your phone upright.

Ever dropped your phone on your face while scrolling through social media in bed? Avoid that situation by adding a cell phone bed stand holder to your side table. You clip the holder onto your nightstand and click your phone into place. From there, you can move your phone freely, thanks to the extendable, flexible arm.

Get a whole set of makeup sponges for just $4.45 on Amazon Haul. The multicolor sponges can be used wet or dry and help you seamlessly apply your foundation. The flat surface helps you apply an all-over look, while the precision tip helps you apply makeup around your nose and eyes.

If you plan to travel with your pup, whether that’s a day hike or a full-on road trip with your dog, these collapsible dog bowls can help ensure your dog gets the food and water they need. They pop up and down easily, making them easy to store when your dog’s done using them. There’s also a carabiner, so you can clip them to a hiking backpack or your dog’s leash.

Make grilling veggies and other foods easier with these BBQ grill baskets. The round shape helps you easily roll them around the grill, giving you an even cook every time. You get three packs in one pack and a large grill fork to roll the baskets with.

Moping doesn’t have to be boring anymore. Liven up your time mopping with this two-pack of mop slippers. They slide over your shoes, slippers or socks and help you mop your floor and help you avoid getting shoe prints on your floor as you go. You can also attach the mop slippers to most mops themselves to get a clean mop head.

These pillow slippers are great for summer. They feel like you’re walking on clouds, and they’re durable enough to wear inside and out. They’re also water-resistant, so they’re ideal for wearing to the beach. You can choose from light grey or green slippers.

Stop paying for expensive phone cases and opt for this retro floral case for just $3.99. There are seven different floral pairings and colors you can choose from. It’s a lower-budget case, so it’ll prevent scratches and small cracks, but if you frequently drop your phone, you may want to choose a stronger option.