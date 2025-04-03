5 trending Bite of Fox recipes to get you out of the dinner rut and the HexClad gear to make it

Looking for inspiration for your meal planning? Bite of Fox has everything you need to get you started, from recipe ideas to where to get ingredients. It even has suggestions on the perfect cookware to execute your kitchen masterpieces.

These five standout Bite of Fox recipes are the most popular and trending. The list includes classics like the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. This quick and easy recipe is served on a buttery, toasted Kaiser roll and wrapped in aluminum foil for an on-the-go breakfast. Or try your hand at the ultimate comfort food: cheesy chicken lasagna casserole, which marries a classic lasagna with Alfredo sauce to make your taste buds explode.

Bite of Fox offers inspiring recipe ideas on its shoppable site, and step-by-step instructions to help you plan your next meals. The recipes are easy to execute with HexClad's durable cookware (Fox is an investor in HexClad). The collection features hybrid pans made from stainless steel and nonstick technology. The brand's patented laser-etched hexagon design ensures even heat distribution, allowing you to sear, sauté and simmer with precision and ease. With HexClad, you can achieve professional cooking results at home, knowing that you're using high-quality, reliable cookware.

Try these five trending Bite of Fox recipes:

Learn how to execute the classic bacon and egg and cheese sandwich for a breakfast option you will turn to repeatedly. This recipe takes all the classic elements of this breakfast staple served on a Kaiser roll. Learn how to wrap the sandwich in aluminum foil to get the cheese melted just right to make this sandwich a great on-the-go option. Follow the step-by-step instructions and get the ingredients you need at Bite of Fox. The Hexclad's 12-inch hybrid frying pan is perfect if you make several sandwiches. This spacious pan can easily cook several rashers of bacon and fry up multiple eggs all at once.

Looking to breathe new life into a classic Lasagna? This Cheesy Chicken Lasagna Casserole recipe incorporates rotisserie chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and creamy alfredo sauce for a scrumptious, rich alternative you'll love. This recipe is decadent and a great option for a weeknight comfort meal the family will enjoy. Follow the step-by-step instructions and get the ingredients you need at Bite of Fox. Use the HexClad eight-quart hybrid pot with a lid to make the heavy cream-based Alfredo filling. And cook your chicken in the Hexclad's 12-inch hybrid frying pan.

This creamy Calabrian chile pasta will quickly become a weekly favorite for its flavor profile. The flavorful recipe incorporates smoky bacon, a velvety egg-based sauce and fiery Calabrian chiles for the perfect balance of creamy, cheesy and spicy. It's also a four-step recipe with just a handful of ingredients you probably already have in the cupboard. Follow the step-by-step instructions and find the ingredient list at Bite of Fox. The Hexclad 12-inch hybrid frying pan is perfect for frying your bacon and mixing the tomato passata, the base of this sauce. Use the HexClad eight-quart hybrid pot with a lid to get the perfect cook on your pasta.

Try this delicious miso chicken Buddha bowl to add a healthy meal to your rotation. This recipe flavors chicken thighs with a miso-based marinade and pickled vegetables. Serve the chicken over sushi rice and top with a rainbow of pickled Daikon radishes and carrots. It is also served with edamame, shitake mushrooms and kimchi. The HexClad mixing bowl is perfect for making the pickled vegetables in this recipe. And cook up your chicken thighs in Hexclad's 10-inch hybrid frying pan.

THESE MEAL DELIVERY SERVICES HELP SIMPLIFY YOUR DINNERS

Add this Poached Chicken with Ginger Scallion Sauce recipe to your dinner rotation for perfect comfort food. This juicy, slow-poached chicken is served with aromatic rice infused with rendered chicken fat and a punchy, savory ginger scallion sauce. The crunchy topping of fried chicken skin and fresh herbs delivers a sumptuous meal. The ingredients are simple and affordable. Try this easy-to-execute recipe tonight with the help of HexClad's 10-inch hybrid frying pan, which is perfect for crisping up the chicken skin this recipe calls for and making the jasmine rice.

Cooking can be fun and a great way to bring your family together. Find inspiration for your recipes and the ingredients you need on Bite of Fox. Make sure you are ready to create kitchen masterpieces with the right tools. Here are four kitchen essentials to help you get started:

This large frying pan is ideal for making large meals. It's spacious enough to handle volume and can easily cook two steaks at a time or four salmon fillets with room for veggies. The tempered glass vented lid makes it easy to watch your meal. This pan features HexClad's revolutionary hybrid technology, combining stainless steel and its trademarked TerraBond ceramic nonstick for the ultimate sear and easy clean-up. It is oven-safe to 400ºF.

The 10-inch pan features all the hallmarks of the larger pan but is smaller. It is perfect for sauteing seasonal veggies or simmering homemade sauces.

NYC CHEF ALESSANDRA CIUFFO: 12 HEXCLAD PICKS AND ESSENTIAL KITCHEN MUST-HAVES

Mixing bowls are a kitchen essential for food prep and storage. This set of stainless steel bowls stays in place when you are mixing, blending and beating because of its non-slip silicone base. The bowls come with a patented vacuum-seal lid to help keep your food fresh for longer. The lids also feature a date-saving dial.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Every kitchen chef needs a stock pot to slow-cook soups and stews, make stocks and boil pasta. The HexClad eight-quart hybrid pot is a great option because its hybrid technology allows for easy clean-up, durability and even heat distribution. This stock pot heats up quickly and evenly, providing excellent temperature control.