Training for a marathon? Here are 8 running accessories you need to get started

Embarking on the journey to complete a marathon is as exciting as it is challenging. Seasoned runners and beginners lacing up for their first long-distance race both need the right gear to get to the finish line.

The right running accessories can help you stay motivated and focused on your goals. From the perfect pair of running shoes to advanced GPS trackers, these items will equip you with the tools you need to hit the ground running and make the most of your marathon preparation.

The first thing you need when you’re planning to train for a marathon is a new pair of running shoes designed for road or trail running. Luckily, there are plenty of options. Nike’s Zoom Fly 6 are men’s running shoes specifically designed for road racing. They come in beautiful, bright colors and have ZoomX foam bases that take pressure off your knees and feet when you’re running.

Women can also find Nike Vomero 18 running shoes that have a similar reactive foam. They’re also extremely lightweight, perfect for all types of running. Hoka’s Rocket X 2 shoes are unisex running shoes made with ultra-responsive, high-performance foam that protects your feet while you’re running.

Runners who prefer more natural feeling shoes can go with Oranginer barefoot shoes. They’re shoes that are wider, giving your feet more room and making it feel like you’re running barefoot, which, for some runners, is preferable.

Tracking your runs helps you track your progress and reach your running goals. An Apple Watch Series 10 can track your overall fitness and your workouts. You can monitor your heart rate, track distances and it gives you advanced workout recommendations when you connect to the Workout app.

If you want a simple tracker, a Fitbit Inspire 3 focuses on your health metrics. It’s small and lightweight to wear and tracks your heart rate, sleep, distance and more. Runners who want to go all-out and track every aspect of their runs, a Garmin Forerunner 55 can do just that. It tracks your heart rate and uses GPS to track how far, how fast and where you’ve run.

Staying hydrated during your runs is extremely important. Running long distances takes a lot out of you, so you need a way to bring along a lot of water on your runs. A Camelbak hydration pack is a small, lightweight backpack with a 50 oz bladder you can fill with water. There’s an easy-to-use water tube along one of the straps that you can drink from while you’re running.

Hydro Flask (the well-known water bottle brand) has a hip hydration pack that straps comfortably around your waist. It has a smaller, 5 oz water bladder, but it also comes with space for all your belongings.

Chafing is a real issue for marathon runners. There’s a lot of sweat involved, so having an anti-chafe balm on hand is a must for anyone who plans to run daily. You can find Body Glide original anti-chafe balm on Amazon. It’s a vegan product made from allergen-free, plant-derived ingredients. Gold Bond also makes a friction defense stick that’s nongreasy and unscented, plus it has aloe added for extra comfort.

Running belts give you a place to store your belongings while running, so you don’t need to deal with your phone or keys slamming against your legs in your shorts' pockets. A Fitgriff running belt is very compact yet still has enough space for your phone and a few other small items. It has a reflective strip for when you’re running in the evening, and it has a safety hook to keep your keys on.

A Hoka run belt is also a discreet belt that comes in black or pink. It’s comfortable to wear and has ample space for anything you’re carrying. The North Face’s running belt is designed to reduce bouncing while you’re running, ideal for trail runners and road runners.

Running shorts are designed differently than other athletic shorts. They’re typically shorter to help prevent chafing and to keep you cool. Hoka makes women’s running shorts that have a breezy inner lining that helps with air flow, and the stretchy material makes for a comfortable run. For an affordable option with zipper pockets, these high-rise running shorts on Amazon fit the bill.

Nike’s Stride running shorts for men are made with runners in mind. They’re lightweight and designed to help reduce sweat build-up. Men can also grab a two-pack of running shorts that have zipper pockets and are partially made from spandex for added comfort.

Training for a marathon is hard work and runners need recovery tools that can help soothe sore muscles. A massage gun is a great overall massager that you can use on your arms, legs, back and shoulders.

Foam rollers are also great for rolling out leg muscles, and when you want to focus on your sore feet, a foot roller ball can work out knots and muscles in your feet.

Running on hot days means you have the sun shining in your face the entire time. To avoid overheating, a sweat-wicking athletic hat can help. The North Face’s LIGHTRANGE summer running hat is designed to be water-repellant and ultra-breathable. It’s made from a combination of recycled polyester and a mesh material.

Addidas also makes a sweat-wicking hat that’s lightweight and comfortable to wear on long runs, plus it comes in a wide variety of color options. When you’re running in colder weather, a Skida Sahara running hat will keep you warm but won’t trap sweat. The hat comes in dozens of unique patterns.