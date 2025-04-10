5 popular ladders to score during the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale

Ladders are the first thing you reach for when life puts items out of arm's reach. A step stool is crucial in the kitchen for those top-shelf items. You may need a sturdier and taller ladder when it comes to maintaining the outside of your home. For example, getting to the gutters or hanging up holiday decorations.

Investing in the right ladder can ensure you do the job safely and efficiently, and Home Depot's Spring Black Friday event offers discounts on a wide variety of ladders. The sale runs through Wednesday, April 16.

Here are five customer-loved ladders to help you reach tough spots.

Original price: $189

The adjustable telescoping design allows this five-in-one Werner ladder to be used in five different positions: twin stepladder, stairway stepladder, extension ladder, wall ladder and two scaffold bases. The feet are slip-resistant, and the flared ends provide solid support. The ladder has a 375-pound load capacity, making it a sturdy option for various home projects.

Original price: $199

This lightweight ladder can be extended to reach up to 18 feet. It also features Gorilla's innovative tool storage solutions while working and climbing. This ladder can adjust to 20 different heights to meet all your ladder needs. It folds down into a compact package for easy storage and transport.

Original price: $129

The Werner fiberglass ladder is a sturdy and reliable choice for various household tasks. It offers a good balance of weight and stability. It has a 300 lb. load capacity. It features tool storage and carabiner points so you can tether additional tools. The footpads are extra wide to help prevent slips.

Original price: $34.98

This two-step plastic ladder from Gorilla Ladders is great for keeping in the kitchen to access items out of arm's reach. It's also a perfect ladder for helping kids reach the bathroom sink or for small projects around the house. It is very sturdy, with a 325-pound weight capacity, and features a large non-slip standing area.

Original price: $447

This Louisville aluminum-framed attic ladder comes with a fire-rated door and can replace any wooden attic ladders in your home. It is easy to install and features a gas piston system for smooth opening and closing of the door. Also, the ladder has slip-resistant cross-tread steps to keep you safe when accessing the attic.