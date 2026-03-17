Cleanest cruise ships uncovered as new CDC data sparks debate

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→ A viral clash over airplane seat reclining etiquette has travelers sharply divided on what's fair at 30,000 feet.

→ A DHS shutdown has triggered massive airport delays, forcing travelers to arrive hours earlier than usual.

→ A fresh look at cruise cleanliness rankings uncovers standout performers — and a twist about onboard outbreaks.

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Conversation starters

→ Spring break travel could come with an unwelcome souvenir as bedbug cases climb.

→ Sky-high lava blasts are dazzling onlookers while triggering safety shutdowns at a major national park.

Discovery tales

1. Archaeologists say a once-forgotten metropolis is offering a rare, detailed glimpse into life centuries ago.

2. A long-forgotten settlement emerges from the woods, revealing a detailed layout frozen in time.

3. A rare Roman temple tied to a mysterious cult is revealing hidden rituals beneath a modern city.

Quote of the week

"We are divorced with spring break."

Popular coastal towns roll out spring break crackdowns that could reshape the season's rowdy reputation.