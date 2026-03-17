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Cleanest cruise ships uncovered as new CDC data sparks debate

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A viral clash over airplane seat reclining etiquette has travelers sharply divided on what's fair at 30,000 feet.

→ A DHS shutdown has triggered massive airport delays, forcing travelers to arrive hours earlier than usual.

→ A fresh look at cruise cleanliness rankings uncovers standout performers — and a twist about onboard outbreaks.

The cleanest cruise ships of 2026

New CDC inspection data reveals the industry's cleanest lines despite ongoing virus risks. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group)

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Conversation starters

→ Spring break travel could come with an unwelcome souvenir as bedbug cases climb.

Sky-high lava blasts are dazzling onlookers while triggering safety shutdowns at a major national park.

Close-up of a reddish-brown bed bug crawling on light-colored fabric, highlighting the small parasitic insect commonly found in bedding and mattresses.

Spring break travelers should be cautious, as bedbug cases linked to travel are rising in some Southern states. (iStock)

Discovery tales

1. Archaeologists say a once-forgotten metropolis is offering a rare, detailed glimpse into life centuries ago.

2. A long-forgotten settlement emerges from the woods, revealing a detailed layout frozen in time.

3. A rare Roman temple tied to a mysterious cult is revealing hidden rituals beneath a modern city.

Quote of the week

Crowded Fort Lauderdale beach in front of Beach Place with college students sunbathing, socializing, and palm trees with high-rise beachfront hotels in the background.

Popular spring break destinations are imposing stricter measures, including alcohol bans and overnight beach closures. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis/Getty Images)

"We are divorced with spring break."

Popular coastal towns roll out spring break crackdowns that could reshape the season's rowdy reputation.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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