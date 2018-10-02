This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
An Indiana zoo will soon welcome a lethal addition to its animal kingdom: A black mamba snake.
Authorities in Hobart, Ind., responded Sunday night to a shooting outside a Walmart that injured two and sent shoppers fleeing into the store for cover, reports said.
A Madison, Indiana couple whose baby died after ingesting methamphetamine have been arrested and charged with neglect, state police said this week.
An Indiana woman on Tuesday admitted to charges that she allowed her boyfriend to molest her daughter, leading to the then-10-year-old’s pregnancy.
From 'Locked Out Of Heaven' to just plain locked up, a decades-long friendship between two Indiana men may reportedly be over because of… a Bruno Mars song.
An Indiana driver was arrested Friday after she was caught on video allowing three students to drive her bus, police said.
Purdue University in Indiana held its first gender-neutral homecoming on Saturday in an effort to bring equality to campus.
An Indiana teen and his 13-year-old sister were sleeping when they were shot dead by their father who then killed himself.
An Indiana man found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times, which led to her becoming pregnant, was sentenced Thursday to more than 100 years in prison.