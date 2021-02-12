Joe Concha joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in 2020 as a network contributor, providing media and political analysis across FNC's and FBN's programming.In addition to his role at FNC, Concha serves a columnist focusing on media and politics for The Hill.Read More

He is active in radio, serving as a guest host on WMAL in D.C. and on 710-WOR in New York City, where he once co-hosted the drive-time program, WOR Tonight.Concha's writing has been published in the New York Times, Mediaite, the Daily Beast, FoxSports.com, NBCSports.com and Hoboken.com.

Concha attended Emerson College and the University of Maryland, where he studied Communications.

He is originally from New Jersey and currently resides there with his wife and two young children.