Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters currently serves as the host of Watters World on FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined FNC in 2002 as a production assistant in the newsroom and has been working with top-rated cable program, The O'Reilly Factor since 2003.Read More

As the host of Watters World, Jesse provides viewers a comedic look at the latest headlines surrounding the upcoming 2016 election. The series launched in November 2015 and is a spinoff of the segments he produces for The O'Reilly Factor, which highlight his popular man-on-the-street interviews.

Jesse graduated from Trinity College in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in history.