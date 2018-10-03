Jesse Watters currently serves as the host of Watters World on FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined FNC in 2002 as a production assistant in the newsroom and has been working with top-rated cable program, The O'Reilly Factor since 2003.Read More

As the host of Watters World, Jesse provides viewers a comedic look at the latest headlines surrounding the upcoming 2016 election. The series launched in November 2015 and is a spinoff of the segments he produces for The O'Reilly Factor, which highlight his popular man-on-the-street interviews.

Jesse graduated from Trinity College in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in history.