Ball gets stuck in light of Fenway Park's Green Monster scoreboard

Just when you thought you've seen it all in baseball, you're reminded you haven't.

The Green Monster at Fenway Park is known for some funky bounces, but this may be the funkiest one of all.

Actually, this may go in the "non-bounce" category.

The Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel sent a pitch from Nick Pivetta to the opposite field that went over the head of left fielder Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshida leaped to make the grab up against the wall but was unsuccessful. Expecting the ball to bounce back toward the field, Yoshida took a couple of steps in that direction but had no idea where it was.

That's because it got stuck inside a light on the Monster's scoreboard behind him.

The light, which now has a gaping hole, illuminates for the first out each inning.

The fly ball was ruled a ground-rule double, so a runner on first did not score. It was a huge break for the Sox because there were two outs. So, the runner was going on contact and more than likely would have scored.

Fenway is the home of several quirky features, like the Pesky Pole that sits just 302 feet from home plate.

There also is, of course, the triangle in deep center field that stretches 420 feet.

Boston needs all the help it can get. The Sox sit in last place in the AL East despite a 58-55 record. They are five games back for the final postseason spot.