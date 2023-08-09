Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox
Published

Ball gets stuck in light of Fenway Park's Green Monster scoreboard

The Green Monster is known for some wild bounces

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Just when you thought you've seen it all in baseball, you're reminded you haven't.

The Green Monster at Fenway Park is known for some funky bounces, but this may be the funkiest one of all.

Actually, this may go in the "non-bounce" category.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Masataka Yoshida making catch

Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox fields the ball in front of the Green Monster during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park May 30, 2023, in Boston.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel sent a pitch from Nick Pivetta to the opposite field that went over the head of left fielder Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshida leaped to make the grab up against the wall but was unsuccessful. Expecting the ball to bounce back toward the field, Yoshida took a couple of steps in that direction but had no idea where it was.

That's because it got stuck inside a light on the Monster's scoreboard behind him.

The light, which now has a gaping hole, illuminates for the first out each inning.

Green Monster during national anthem

The American flag hanging from the Green Monster during the national anthem before a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park March 30, 2023, in Boston.  (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

YANKEES OWNER HAL STEINBRENNER MAKES DECISION ON BRIAN CASHMAN'S FATE, MULLING AARON BOONE'S FUTURE: REPORT

The fly ball was ruled a ground-rule double, so a runner on first did not score. It was a huge break for the Sox because there were two outs. So, the runner was going on contact and more than likely would have scored.

Fenway is the home of several quirky features, like the Pesky Pole that sits just 302 feet from home plate.

There also is, of course, the triangle in deep center field that stretches 420 feet.

View of green monster

Corey Kluber of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch during the first inning of the 2023 opening day game against the Baltimore Orioles March 30, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston needs all the help it can get. The Sox sit in last place in the AL East despite a 58-55 record. They are five games back for the final postseason spot.