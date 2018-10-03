Griff Jenkins currently serves as a Washington-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2003 as a radio producer and associate producer for War Stories with Oliver North.Read More

Most recently, Jenkins traveled to Texas and Florida to provide breaking news coverage on the impact and aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively. He also reported on the 2017 gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia where he provided viewers with live updates on both races.

During his tenure at FNC, Jenkins has covered many national stories including the 2016, 2012 and 2008 election cycles, protests across the country, including those in St. Louis, MO, Baltimore, MD and Ferguson, MO, the shooting at an Aurora, CO movie theater in 2012, the Boston Marathon bombings and the aftermath of the deadly EF5 tornado in Moore, OK. Internationally, he has been embedded in the Middle East multiple times and his coverage ranges from the invasion of Iraq in OIF1 in 2003 through the Battle for Mosul in 2016. He also contributed to FNC's 2014 New Year's Eve special, All-American New Year, live from New York City. Jenkins often serves as a guest co-host for FNC's FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) and FOX & Friends Weekend (weekends 6-10AM/ET).

Jenkins began his career at Salem Radio Network in 1996 where he produced Common Sense Radio with Oliver North, a nationally syndicated radio program. Prior to that, he served as an associate producer for Oliver North's War Stories from 2001 to 2003.

Jenkins graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.A. in English.