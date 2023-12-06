FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott joins Taylor Swift, world leaders on Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott was named to Forbes' annual list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, joining Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and an assortment of global leaders on Tuesday.

"This year’s list spotlights a dynamic array of leaders from diverse spheres of influence, featuring both groundbreaking newcomers and established figures, all marking significant strides in women's global impact," Forbes wrote.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen finished No. 1, with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, Vice President Kamala Harris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Swift rounding out the top five.

Scott ranked No. 64, ahead of pop star Rihanna, Barbie, and dozens of business leaders and politicians. She was the only person running a major American news organization to crack the list.

"Scott has oversight of Fox's many linear and digital platforms, including its News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Books and the recently launched Fox Weather," Forbes noted when listing her accomplishments. "Across these platforms, Fox reaches more than 200 million people every month; it is the number one cable news network in the U.S."

Scott was named the first female CEO of Fox News in 2018. Prior to being elevated to CEO, Scott was the president of programming for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, where she oversaw all network programming and talent management.

She first joined Fox News in 1996 as a programming assistant to television icon Chet Collier.

Other media figures to make the prestigious list include Netflix COO Bela Bajaria, Paramount chairman Shari Redstone, Disney co-chairman Dana Walden, MGM Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and NBCUniversal COO Donna Langley.

Scott was honored by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in 2021 with the "Let Us Do Good" award for her extraordinary dedication and positive impact on the lives of veterans and first responders. The Police Athletic League of New York City also honored her in 2019 with their Women of the Year award.

She was also named one of Cablefax Magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Cable from 2017 through 2023 and was selected as one of the magazine’s 100 Top Power Players in Cable in the same years. In 2006, she was selected as one of Multichannel News’ Wonder Women.

Forbes noted that the list was "determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence."

"For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical. Media mentions and social reach were analyzed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world," Forbes wrote.