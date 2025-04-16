Savannah Chrisley blames split from boyfriend on ex-wife who allegedly tried to have him killed

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley blamed her split from boyfriend Robert Shiver on his ex-wife.

Chrisley revealed the two broke up on March 6 and largely pinned it on Shiver's ex-wife, who has been accused of facilitating a murder-for-hire plot against the former NFL player.

"I don't wanna give her the notoriety that she has so badly been seeking, but I feel like that's the only way to go," Chrisley said during an episode of her podcast titled, "I Got Dumped." "I don't think I will ever forgive her for what she has put Robert and the boys through. I don't believe that Robert and I would be where we were at today if she wouldn't have caused so much mass destruction."

Lindsay Shiver has been accused of recruiting her lover and his friend to kill her estranged husband amid their divorce. Robert filed for divorce in 2023 due to "adulterous conduct," People magazine reported. Lindsay filed her own petition for divorce shortly after, claiming her new relationship had been "legally condoned" by Robert.

In July 2023, the estranged couple got into an altercation after Lindsay wanted to hop on the family's private jet to spend time with her new boyfriend in the Bahamas. Following the fight, Lindsay allegedly sent a text to her boyfriend at the time, Terrance Bethel, and a friend, Faron Newbold Jr., with instructions to "Kill him." Authorities in the Bahamas uncovered the reported murder-for-hire plot while investigating an unrelated robbery at a bar Bethel used to work at, according to People magazine.

Lindsay is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled for August and will take place in the Bahamas.

"[Lindsay] absolutely destroyed a great man when it comes to his heart and his life, just all of it," Chrisley said during her podcast. "She destroyed him, and he should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met. He deserved to get to work through all of that pain and trauma so that he could move on with his life in a healthy manner."

Robert's ex-wife had been detained in the Bahamas but was recently released. Chrisley claimed "life was great," but "the chaos came back with [Lindsay]."

"It's like she wanted to destroy everything in his path, her path, everyone," Chrisley claimed. "There was never any sense of care for another individual other than herself."

The reality TV star admitted the "chaos" Lindsay brought into their life was "too much" for Robert to handle.

"I know it was too much for him to handle," she said. "And so she got what she wanted. So you got what you wanted. It's that simple. You once again destroyed another thing in your life and other people's lives."

While Chrisley plans to be single for "a little while," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star does not want to date another man who is not officially divorced.

"He's no further along in his divorce today than he was the day that I met him, which is absolutely insane," she explained.

However, she is still in touch with Robert's kids. The ex-NFL player shares three sons with Lindsay.

"Fortunately, the conversations with the kids haven't stopped, which is such a weird place to be in, but when I got into a relationship with Robert, I also got into a relationship with his kids, and I vowed to always show up, always be there, and I was not gonna be another disappointment for them, because they've had a lot," Chrisley explained. "And I'm going to keep that promise. When they call, I'm going to answer. If they need me to show up, I will be there."

