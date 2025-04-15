Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico vehicle crash claims lives of 2 US service members, 1 in serious condition

All 3 service members were deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Two U.S. service members are dead and another remains in serious condition after a crash on Tuesday near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The three service members, deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border, were involved in a "vehicle accident" at about 8:50 a.m. MDT near Santa Teresa, according to a news release from United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM).

Two were killed and one remains in serious condition at a local medical facility, according to the release.

It is unclear what type of vehicle was involved in the crash, and what branch the service members were in.

DEMOCRATS PRESS ARMY SECRETARY NOMINEE IF ‘READINESS’ AFFECTED BY SOUTHERN BORDER DEPLOYMENTS

Border wall

FILE- Two U.S. service members were killed in a vehicle crash while working in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border in New Mexico. (Fox News)

The names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, according to officials.

ARMY IDENTIFIES FINAL 4TH AMERICAN SOLDIER THAT DIED IN LITHUANIAN SWAMP 

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

USNORTHCOM did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

