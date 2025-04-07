Left-leaning protestors share their visions of an 'ideal America' at anti-Trump rally

From diversity and gay rights to freedom of speech and protest, anti-Trump activists in New York shared their visions of an "ideal America" during interviews with Fox News Digital on Saturday, at the 'Hands Off!' protest movement.

"For me, an ideal America is one where people can protest like this and have their voices heard, and they are the ones who are running the country — not somebody who's taken over the country and no longer allows the First Amendment to be spoken," said one unnamed, masked protester, holding a sign which had the scientific symbol for "resistor."

Another protester, Josh from Queens, echoed the sentiment about freedom of speech , saying in an ideal America, no one is concerned about their right to free speech.

"An ideal America looks like a country where its citizens can live in dignity, can live in peace and prosperity, where, yeah, we are not afraid to exercise our right to free speech, our constitutional given rights, where everyone ideally, is housed, is fed, makes a fair living wage," Josh told Fox News Digital.

Recent events, such as the case of anti-Israel student Mahmoud Khalil , continue to place the First Amendment in the spotlight, allowing the boundaries of free speech to continue to be redefined.

The former Columbian University graduate student was arrested by ICE for failing to disclose his affiliation with a United Nations Palestinian relief agency.

"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump is quoted in a fact sheet issued by the White House.

Others told Fox News Digital they are prioritizing social values, like diversity or LGBTQ+ rights . This includes May — a resident of Manhattan who says that her ‘ideal America’ includes diversity and peace.

"Diverse, which is a bad word these days," May told Fox News Digital about her ideal America. "Women have rights and freedom. And we live in peace."

Mary, a protester from Queens, added that her ideal America included "civil rights, gay rights, enough food and health care for every single person, and the right attitude toward other countries, a helping attitude."

The Trump administration has pushed back diversity mandates and woke ideology in federal agencies and education. The stated purpose of the pushback is to restore merit-based systems and reduce divisive identity politics.

DEI comes with a cost, including nearly a price tag to taxpayers of nearly $2 billion nationwide due to mandates at public universities, according to the Goldwater Institute in a report shared earlier this year.

Some activists, however, still felt that it was the responsibility of the U.S. to give back to those that were considered underprivileged or to provide individuals with a social safety net.

"Ideal America is [an] America that's going to give more rights to more people," said Yalena, who is from Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. for over three decades.

"And those of us who have privilege, sharing that privilege. So, when we say MAGA , we say ‘Make America Great Again,’ and when we refer to again, it's a group of people that was privileged enough to be gaining from government and society, and what we're trying to do in the democratic world is to give more rights to people who are underprivileged," she said. "I think this is the main thing. Am I privileged or am I underprivileged? And that's where we need to concentrate in the democracy."

Wendy, a professor living in New Jersey, also shared that everyone should be provided a social safety net in her version of an ideal America.

"An ideal America is one where everyone has a social safety net and can be successful in their jobs and make enough money, a living wage — to be able to take care of themselves and their families," Wendy said.

In 2023, federal agencies estimated $236 billion in improper payments for social safety net programs were disbursed, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO). That sum accounted for funds from 71 different government programs.

