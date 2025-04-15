Rachel Morin's mother believes 'justice was served' after jury convicts illegal immigrant on all counts

The mother of a Maryland woman who was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2023 said she believes justice was served after her daughter’s killer was convicted by a jury Monday in Harford County Circuit Court.

Patty Morin, the mother of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity one day after Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty on all counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense and kidnapping.

"So, when we heard the verdict, it was very sad because we had to relive and see everything that my daughter suffered. But then, at the same time, we were convinced that this was the murderer, and that justice was served," she said.

Rachel Morin was attacked and killed by Martinez-Hernandez while she was out on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air in August 2023.

The Harford County State's Attorney's Office said the mother-of-five was brutally beaten and raped by the Salvadoran immigrant who was eventually apprehended in Tulsa, Okla., months after her murder.

Patty Morin described her daughter’s death in gruesome detail, telling "Hannity" that Martinez-Hernandez bashed Rachel’s head in so much that it looked like a crushed eggshell.

"She had, literally, bruises, contusions, scrapes all over her body. The murderer dragged her 150 yards as blood gushed out of her head into the tunnel. And then he put her up against the tunnel wall and raped her. And you could see her body, and you see the outline of blood from her head running down," said Patty. "So, you see the outline of her body and blood on the tunnel walls."

She said she’s angry at the Biden administration for her daughter’s death and said former President Joe Biden didn’t call to offer condolences.

"There was no action on the Democratic Party in any way, from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, [Alejandro] Mayorkas, anyone here in Maryland. None of the senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter," Patty explained, adding that she did receive a call from Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., released a statement Tuesday on Martinez-Hernandez’s conviction, saying the verdict "brings a measure of justice" that the family deserves.

Patty said her grandchildren were having a hard time after reliving their mother’s murder at the trial.

One of her granddaughters took the stand and began crying when she remembered the last time she’d spoken to her mother.

"You heard her when she walked out of the courtroom after her testimony, and she just couldn't contain it anymore. She was just sobbing so hard. It was just, it was so heart-wrenching," said Patty Morin.

Martinez-Hernandez is set to be sentenced and could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.