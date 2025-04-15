Pam Bondi calls out 'detached from reality' Dems for demanding alleged MS-13 gang member be returned to US

Attorney General Pam Bondi zeroed in on Democrats and members of the liberal media for their ongoing collective outrage surrounding alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia's erroneous deportation to an El Salvadoran megaprison last month, telling Fox News' Jesse Watters "we [don't] want him back."

"These people are so detached from reality that they don't care about the victims of crimes in this country," Bondi said Monday.

"There is a reason that Donald Trump declared MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization because they have come to our country, they are highly organized, they are murdering people, they are raping people. They are organized crime at its worst. They are spread rampant throughout our country, and we are going to rid our country of MS-13 and TDA [Tren de Aragua]."

Bondi's remarks followed President Trump's Oval Office meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, and Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen requesting a meeting with Bukele himself, urging Abrego Garcia to be returned to the U.S.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court's order last week, requiring "the government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

Both Trump officials and Bukele agreed that they didn't have the authority to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., with Bukele saying the move would be "preposterous."

"How can I smuggle a terrorist into the U.S.? I don't have the power to return him to the United States," he said.

Bondi told Watters the U.S. is "thankful" Bukele will accept violent criminals in his country's prisons.

