Pam Bondi calls out 'detached from reality' Dems for demanding alleged MS-13 gang member be returned to US

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen requested a meeting with the El Salvadoran president, urging Abrego Garcia's return

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
We don't want Kilmar Abrego Garcia back, says AG Pam Bondi Video

We don't want Kilmar Abrego Garcia back, says AG Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi discusses the Supreme Court ruling the Trump administration should 'facilitate' the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi zeroed in on Democrats and members of the liberal media for their ongoing collective outrage surrounding alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia's erroneous deportation to an El Salvadoran megaprison last month, telling Fox News' Jesse Watters "we [don't] want him back."

"These people are so detached from reality that they don't care about the victims of crimes in this country," Bondi said Monday.

"There is a reason that Donald Trump declared MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization because they have come to our country, they are highly organized, they are murdering people, they are raping people. They are organized crime at its worst. They are spread rampant throughout our country, and we are going to rid our country of MS-13 and TDA [Tren de Aragua]."

EL SALVADOR'S BUKELE AFTER FRIENDLY WHITE HOUSE MEETING WITH TRUMP: ‘I MISS YOU ALREADY, PRESIDENT T’

Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to Fox News from the White House lawn. (Jesse Watters Primetime)

Bondi's remarks followed President Trump's Oval Office meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, and Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen requesting a meeting with Bukele himself, urging Abrego Garcia to be returned to the U.S.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court's order last week, requiring "the government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

BUKELE SAYS TRUMP HAS 350 MILLION AMERICANS TO ‘LIBERATE’ BY ENDING CRIME, TERRORISM

Pam Bondi attends White House meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney General, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) sit nearby as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee)

Both Trump officials and Bukele agreed that they didn't have the authority to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., with Bukele saying the move would be "preposterous."

"How can I smuggle a terrorist into the U.S.? I don't have the power to return him to the United States," he said.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia did not have his day in court, says Rep. Glenn Ivey Video

Bondi told Watters the U.S. is "thankful" Bukele will accept violent criminals in his country's prisons.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.