President Trump reveals his proudest accomplishment of his historic first 100 days

Nearing the close of his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump touted his administration's accomplishments with tariffs and the border during an exclusive interview with Fox Noticias on Tuesday.

When Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Trump what he was most proud of since his return to office, the president first pointed to his administration's success addressing the border crisis.

"I think the thing that people now realize is the border is 100%. It's like literally 100%. It's perfect now, and I don't know if you can tell. Perfect. But it's going to get better. And by the way, we want people to come in, but they have to come in legally and everybody agrees to that," Trump said.

TRUMP OPEN TO SENDING VIOLENT AMERICAN CRIMINALS TO EL SALVADOR PRISONS

Securing the border was one of Trump's primary campaign promises. Since his inauguration, illegal border crossings have been steadily decreasing.

A new report by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that there were fewer apprehensions at the southern border in the entire month of March than there were in the first two days of the month in 2024 under the Biden administration.

According to the report, this is the second consecutive month in which U.S. Border Patrol averaged its lowest daily nationwide apprehensions in history.

During the Fox Noticias interview, President Trump also shared his pride over the administration's economic successes, including tariff policies.

"We're making tremendous amounts of money taking in billions and billions, hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs from other countries that for many, many decades just ripped off the United States. And it's time that we not allow that to happen," he told Campos-Duffy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Trump unveiled a tariff plan on what the administration dubbed "Liberation Day." Since April 2, the administration has issued a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for countries willing to negotiate a trade deal while increasing the tariffs imposed on China.

Trump told Campos-Duffy there are many accomplishments he is "happy" about, also pointing to Congress' work on the "Big, Beautiful Bill" which would include tax cuts and slashing regulations.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.