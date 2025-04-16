‘Daily Show’ host mocks MSNBC’s O’Donnell for ‘pretending to be embarrassed’ about going to Harvard

"The Daily Show" co-host Ronny Chieng mocked MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday for appearing to brag on-air about having attended Harvard University.

Chieng played a clip of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell" from Monday night, during which O'Donnell alerted his colleague Rachel Maddow to the Harvard necktie he was wearing for "one night only" for his segment on the school’s feud with President Donald Trump.

"Oh God, the only thing worse than people bragging about going to Harvard is people pretending to be embarrassed about going to Harvard," Chieng said, ridiculing the host during "The Daily Show" segment.

Harvard has been in the news after Trump announced freezing $2.2 billion in federal grants to the school over its refusal to comply with government demands that it change campus policies.

During the transition from Maddow’s show to "The Last Word," where O'Donnell would be talking about the showdown, he brought up his tie.

"Good evening, Rachel. And I know you look really surprised because I’m wearing a tie you’ve never seen before. And it’s the first time ever use of this tie – will never see it again. I actually wasn’t aware that I possessed this tie, but there it was."

O’Donnell went on to explain that the Latin word "veritas" – for truth – is found on each of the small symbols stitched into the tie and declared that he had never worn symbols of any institution on his clothing unless it was "Harley Davidson."

Chieng played clips of other figures noting their history of attending Harvard while commenting on the school’s feud with the Trump administration, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

"’Oh, my darkest secret? Please don’t make me tell anyone. Please, no. I went to Harvard. Harvard! Harvard. Har-vard!'" the host said, mocking each one.

He singled out O’Donnell with a sarcastic comment, saying, "My favorite guy there is Lawrence O’Donnell. He’s really embarrassed he has to talk about this. I mean, it’s definitely not something he would bring up all the time, over the course of many years."

Chieng then played five different clips of O’Donnell talking about being a Harvard grad on MSNBC over the years, prompting laughter from the in-studio audience.

The comedian followed up with one more joke, stating, "So, I know we’re trying to bring people back from the El Salvador mega prison, but do they have room for one more by any chance?"