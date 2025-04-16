Five for Fighting reimagines ‘Superman’ in powerful tribute to Israeli hostages

Musician John Ondrasik, best known as Five for Fighting, has released a new version of his hit song "Superman," this time dedicated to the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. The reimagined track is intended to bring global attention to their ongoing ordeal, and, he hopes, help lead to their release.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" Monday, Ondrasik said the inspiration for the project came from the parallels between the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, and the trauma Americans experienced on 9/11.

"It became very clear that ‘Superman’ should be the song," he said. "With the history of 9/11, and the fact that, for Israel, October 7 is their 9/11."

Although the song honors all the hostages, Ondrasik said it was especially inspired by one person: 24-year-old Alon Ohel, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. Alon’s mother, Idit Ohel, collaborated with Ondrasik on the new version and its accompanying music video.

"Just talking about Alon and his situation is so important," Idit said.

"People will know that there are still hostages [in] Gaza and they need to be released."

She described her son’s condition as dire. Injured during his abduction, Alon still has shrapnel in his eye and, as far as she knows, has received no medical treatment.

"He’s been, you know, shackled. He’s been chained and starved every day as we speak," she said. "We really want him to come home."

Alon was 22-years-old at the time of his capture and has now spent two birthdays in captivity. A passionate pianist, his love for music made the tribute especially meaningful to the family.

When deciding which of his songs to rework, Ondrasik said one image stood out: a childhood photo of Alon wearing Superman pajamas.

"Seeing the picture of him in his Superman jammies as a toddler made it very clear," Ondrasik said.

"We had to tweak the lyrics a bit to basically recognize the incredible fortitude, the spiritual fortitude of people like Idit and the hostage families who go through the unbearable every day."

"Superman" became a symbol of resilience in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks. Ondrasik performed it for first responders, victims’ families and at benefit concerts. Now, he says the Grammy-nominated song has taken on new meaning.

"The fact that we’re still talking about this [returning the hostages] is an outrage of humanity," he said.

"One does not have to be Jewish to support Idit, her family, Israel. One merely needs to be human, have a heart, have a soul."

More than a year ago, Ondrasik performed "Superman" at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, where families and supporters gather regularly to demand the hostages’ return. Alon’s brother played the piano during that performance in honor of him.

Ondrasik says he dreams of one day playing the song again, this time with Alon at his side.

"I look forward to the day that we are at Hostage Square, at Alon’s piano, and he’s sitting next to me and his brother sitting next to me, and we are playing ‘Superman,’ and I believe that day will come. And we all pray that day will come."

As of now, an estimated 59 hostages remain in Gaza. Fewer than half are believed to be alive. Their families continue to call for a ceasefire and the safe return of their loved ones, while also acknowledging the immense loss of life in Gaza, where tens of thousands have died in the ongoing conflict.