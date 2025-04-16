Food sold at Target is recalled due to elevated lead levels

Expand / Collapse search
By Peter Burke
Published
A company that makes baby food sold under a Target store brand is recalling more than 25,000 packages of a product because the food may contain elevated levels of lead.

Miami-based Fruselva issued the recall in March for Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Purée, sold in 4-ounce tubs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The packages include lot number 4167, with a best-by date of Dec. 7, and lot number 4169, with a best-by date of Dec. 9.

FOOD HEALTH ALERT ISSUED FOR SOUPS, BOWL PRODUCTS AFTER WOOD FOUND IN RECALLED INGREDIENT

Consumers should not feed these products to babies, the notice indicates.

A Target spokesperson told Fox News Digital the recall "involved a limited amount of product, which we took immediate action to remove from our shelves."

The exterior of a Target store is shown on a beautiful day.

A Target store brand of baby food has been recalled. A spokesperson from the company told Fox News Digital the recall "involved a limited amount of product, which we took immediate action to remove from our shelves."

Because the recall was initiated in March, no impacted products are in circulation, the spokesperson said.

The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.

Target store

Consumers have been told not to feed babies the recalled food. Anyone who has the particular food that's been recalled is asked to call corporate guest relations or go to a Target store for a full refund.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As the lead levels rise, children may complain of non-specific symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, loss of appetite or constipation," according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. 

"Children with signs of clumsiness, agitation or decreased activity and drowsiness may be showing signs of central nervous system (CNS) involvement that may rapidly proceed to vomiting, stupor and convulsions. Symptomatic lead toxicity must be treated as an emergency."

Most baby food in the U.S. can contain no more than 10 parts per billion of lead — while root vegetable baby food and dry cereals are allowed 20 parts per billion, according to FDA standards listed on its website.

A baby girl in a pink outfit is spoon-fed while sitting in a high chair.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (iStock)

Anyone who has the recalled baby food is asked to call corporate guest relations or go to a Target store for a full refund. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

