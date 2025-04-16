Food sold at Target is recalled due to elevated lead levels

A company that makes baby food sold under a Target store brand is recalling more than 25,000 packages of a product because the food may contain elevated levels of lead.

Miami-based Fruselva issued the recall in March for Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Purée, sold in 4-ounce tubs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The packages include lot number 4167, with a best-by date of Dec. 7, and lot number 4169, with a best-by date of Dec. 9.

Consumers should not feed these products to babies, the notice indicates.

A Target spokesperson told Fox News Digital the recall "involved a limited amount of product, which we took immediate action to remove from our shelves."

Because the recall was initiated in March, no impacted products are in circulation, the spokesperson said.

The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.

"As the lead levels rise, children may complain of non-specific symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, loss of appetite or constipation," according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Children with signs of clumsiness, agitation or decreased activity and drowsiness may be showing signs of central nervous system (CNS) involvement that may rapidly proceed to vomiting, stupor and convulsions. Symptomatic lead toxicity must be treated as an emergency."

Most baby food in the U.S. can contain no more than 10 parts per billion of lead — while root vegetable baby food and dry cereals are allowed 20 parts per billion, according to FDA standards listed on its website.

Anyone who has the recalled baby food is asked to call corporate guest relations or go to a Target store for a full refund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.