America Together

Marine held hostage for 444 days shares lessons of living in isolation
18 hours ago

Rodney 'Rocky' Sickmann was a young Marine serving at the U.S. Embassy in Iran on November 4, 1979, when an Iranian mob overwhelmed the compound and took Sickmann and dozens more hostage. In a new episode of Fox Nation's new series, "Bible Study: Messages of Hope," Dan Rooney, an Air Force Lt. Col. and founder of the veterans' charity, Folds of Honor, recounted his conversation with Sickmann about coping with isolation and how Americans can apply those lessons today.