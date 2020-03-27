America Together

Mystery 'neighborhood mom' leaves free sack lunches for those in need amid coronavirus crisis
Rodney 'Rocky' Sickmann was a young Marine serving at the U.S. Embassy in Iran on November 4, 1979, when an Iranian mob overwhelmed the compound and took Sickmann and dozens more hostage. In a new episode of Fox Nation's new series, "Bible Study: Messages of Hope," Dan Rooney, an Air Force Lt. Col. and founder of the veterans' charity, Folds of Honor, recounted his conversation with Sickmann about coping with isolation and how Americans can apply those lessons today.