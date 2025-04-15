Expand / Collapse search
‘Cobra Kai’ actress quits Hollywood after 20 years of surviving 'off the crumbs'

Courtney Henggeler plays Ralph Macchio's on-screen wife in 'Cobra Kai'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
"Cobra Kai" actress Courtney Henggeler is making a bold exit from Hollywood

With more than two decades of acting experience in the cutthroat industry, Henggeler, 46, admitted that she’s "tapping out."

"After 20 plus years of fighting the good fight in the acting business, I hung up my gloves," she recently wrote in a Substack blog post.

Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler admitted that she refuses to continue being the "cog in the wheel of the machine" in Hollywood. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine."

She pointed out her desire to "be the machine" herself, with more control over her career and life.

Cobra Kai red carpet

The "Cobra Kai" actress revealed her decision to step away from Hollywood after 20 years. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

Henggeler, who’s best known for her role as Amanda LaRusso in Netflix’s "Cobra Kai," starred alongside "The Karate Kid" alums Ralph Macchio, 63, and William Zabka, 59. Her character is Macchio’s on-screen wife in the series.

She was a rising star in her 20s, landing small roles on popular shows, including "House," "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory."

Despite these appearances, Henggeler recalled only truly knowing "the hustle" of Hollywood instead of the "art or craft of acting."

"We survived off the crumbs. We filled our cup with the possibility; our mugs with delusion. Our plates were empty, but a golden goose hung over our heads. Today might be the day. Today might be the day I reach the golden goose," she remarked. 

"20 plus years of this. I’m hungry."

Courtney Henggeler and Ralph Macchio

Courtney Henggeler plays Ralph Macchio's on-screen wife in "Cobra Kai." (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

"We survived off the crumbs. We filled our cup with the possibility; our mugs with delusion. Our plates were empty, but a golden goose hung over our heads."

— Courtney Henggeler

While Henggeler considered herself "one of the lucky ones," as she reflected on being on billboards and being directed by George Clooney, she described those experiences as the definition of "golden goose."

Henggeler worked with Clooney for his 2023 film, "The Boys in the Boat."

"The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening

Henggeler worked with George Clooney for his 2023 film, "The Boys in the Boat." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"For years I silenced the voice in my head, begging me to walk away," she wrote. "The voice, the constant gnawing. Not because of the acting itself. But because of the gauntlet I had to run to reach the acting. What once felt necessary, something I willingly participated, even celebrated, became stifling."

Henggeler’s decision to step away from Hollywood comes after "Cobra Kai" wrapped its sixth and final season in February. 

During the "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 red-carpet finale premiere event, Macchio told Fox News Digital staying "out of Hollywood" is the secret to his successful marriage to his wife of 38 years.

"I've always kept one foot in and one foot out," Macchio remarked. 

He credited his wife, Phyllis Fierro, 64, who "grounds and elevates" him and their kids.

Macchio met his wife when he was 15 years old. The couple tied the knot in August 1987. Several years later, they welcomed their daughter, Julia, in 1992 and son, Daniel, in 1995.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

