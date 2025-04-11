Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's message to Americans: Let's 'eat better' to live better

Americans are becoming far more conscious and thoughtful about what they put into their bodies as today's healthy eating movement continues to gain traction.

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host and celebrity chef Guy Fieri agrees that America should be making healthier choices.

The celebrity restaurateur and chef spoke to Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview at an event in New York City with Waterloo Sparkling Water to debut new flavors dreamed up by the "Mayor of Flavortown" himself. (See the video at the top of this article.)

In revealing that the sparkling water products have zero calories yet are still flavorful, Fieri cautioned consumers about consuming artificial flavors and beverages that are high in sugar.

"Artificial flavor is what scares me. You're drinking something," he said. "I know it's supposed to taste like blackberry lemonade, but it tastes like there's something else going on inside of this."

"We have to make better decisions about what we're putting in our bodies," he added.

Overall, we have to "eat better."

This doesn't mean cutting out what you want to have, Fieri stressed. Rather, it's about eating "a better [portion] of it."

"Processed foods really have played a serious role in where people are in their lives and their health and their wellness," he also noted.

People are understanding "the reality that we can't just do everything we want to do all the time."

Instead, he said, "we have to put [in] some level of moderation. It's not: Stop doing it. That would be the worst thing. It's just: Keep an eye on it."

Fieri said that making better choices – such as switching from soda to a zero-calorie beverage – will bring down the overall calorie count.

When people drink, he said, the calories can add up quickly.

"[People] will weigh their chicken breast. They'll really focus on what they're having at lunch," he said. "But then you go and have three or four cocktails with a type of spirit that has a lot of calories to it, or the mixer that goes into it, and as soon as you start putting any more sugar in it, you just start spiking it."

"I'm 57. I want to live to be at least 67."

He added, "Before you know it, you've blown out your calorie count, and then you're back to ground zero."

The goal in making smarter, more thoughtful decisions is to promote better health that will lead to a longer life — which Fieri admitted has been a focus of his as he's balanced diet and fitness with fun.

"The reality of it is, I'm 57. I want to live to be at least 67," he joked.

"I didn't stop eating what I love. I didn't stop drinking what I appreciate. I just try to do it in moderation."

Fieri also remains active by exercising at least four to five days a week through different types of activity, including strength training, hiking, CrossFit and other cardio.

He has also said in the past that he's done cold plunges as well as used saunas.

"You get one life, one chance to do this," he said about living a healthy lifestyle. "Let's make it the best chance we can."

In partnership with Waterloo, an Austin, Texas-based sparkling water brand, Fieri has released three customized flavors: lemon water ice, huckleberry cobbler and spiced mango sorbet.

Fieri said creating big flavors has made the collaboration "so fun."

"I'm not a big soda drinker, but I am a big flavor junkie," he said.

"I want things that have a lot of flavor."