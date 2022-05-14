True Crime

New York police release 911 call that revealed Long Island serial killer case: 'There's somebody after me'
New York police revealed new details about Long Island's cold case Gilgo Beach serial slayings Friday, going public with three previously withheld 911 calls. They include a call from the woman whose disappearance led investigators to a gruesome trove of bodies scattered near a scenic, oceanfront highway.
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz was an early person of interest in the slayings, who had an alleged “animus” toward lesbians and who skipped town shortly after the shooting deaths of Kylen Schulte and his co-worker Crystal Turner, without picking up his final paycheck, according to the family’s private investigator.